3 Democrats, 2 Republicans in Race for Dallas Co. Sheriff

NBC 5 takes a look at the race for Dallas County sheriff after former Sheriff Lupe Valdez left office to run for governor. (Published Friday, March 2, 2018)

There are five candidates in the race for Dallas County sheriff: three Democrats and two Republicans.

On the Democratic side, interim Sheriff Marian Brown wants the job full time. She was appointed by Dallas County commissioners after former Sheriff Lupe Valdez resigned to run for governor. Brown declined NBC 5's request for an interview, citing prior commitments.

Democratic candidate Roy Williams Jr. has been a constable in Dallas county for eight years, following more than two decades in the sheriff's department.

"It is something that I have long desired to do, and I did 21 years there, so I was ready to go back and lead the department that I grew up in," Williams told NBC 5.

Softball Program to Raffle AR-15 Style Gun

A softball program in Oregon is raffling an AR-15 styled gun in a bid to raise money for its program. The Lady Dragons softball program said the raffle is legal and well-regulated, to the disagreement of some Dallas, Oregon, residents. (Published Friday, March 2, 2018)

He said he waited until Valdez left the department to run. Externally, he wants to focus on criminal justice and bail reform.

He hopes to open up the department.

"There was this feeling of trying to keep everything in house. That is not the society we live in anymore," Williams said.

A third Democratic candidate, Eland Sigler, is in the race but does not appear to have a campaign website and has not raised any money, according to campaign finance reports.

Two Republicans are hoping to be the first in their party to hold the job of Dallas County sheriff in 12 years.

Republican candidate Aaron Meek was in the department for more than 16 years. This is his second run for sheriff.

Two Killed in Central Michigan University Shooting

Two people were shot dead in a Central Michigan University dormitory Friday morning, and the campus was locked down as police searched for the shooter, school officials said. The victims were not students and the incident is believed to be the result of a domestic dispute. James Eric Davis Jr was named as a person of interest. (Published Friday, March 2, 2018)

"I was tired of complaining, so I wanted to make a difference, and the only way to make a difference in this kind of office is to run for the office," Meek said.

He wants the department to be more transparent.

"The first thing for me is to remove the barriers between the officers and the administration," Meek said.

His opponent in the Republican primary, Chad Prda, also wants more transparency.

He is a 15-year veteran of the sheriff's department.

"I thought about it long and hard, and it needed to be done," Prda said.

Some of his goals are bringing back the patrol section and making the department more accessible for the public.

"If anything goes wrong, put it out there. If something goes right, put it out there. If we have an escape, I want the public to know," he said.

Early voting ends Friday at 7 p.m. The primary election is Tuesday, March 6, and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.