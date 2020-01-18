2020’s First Big Test? Not Iowa, But a Tiny Texas House Race

2020 Elections

By Paul J. Weber

The first big contest of 2020 may not be Iowa, but a race for a tiny Texas House seat.

Presidential contenders Joe Biden and Michael Bloomberg, as well as former candidate Beto O'Rourke, are all trying to help Democrats win an obscure special election runoff for a state House district near Houston.

The race is being called the year's first bellwether that could signal bigger trends to come in November.

Trump carried the district by 10 points in 2016. But Democrats are watching the race for signs that suburban voters who are crucial to Trump's reelection chances are turning away from the GOP.

