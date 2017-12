Primary season is heating up in Texas. NBC 5's Julie Fine previews some of the key races to watch in 2018. To see the lists of candidates who have filed to run, visit the Texas Secretary of State's Office website . (Published Tuesday, Dec 26, 2017)

Primary season is heating up in Texas. NBC 5's Julie Fine previews some of the key races to watch in 2018. To see the lists of candidates who have... See More