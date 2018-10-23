Texas saw a surge in voter registration this year with a record 15.6 million people now signed up to vote.

That is 1.6 million more than in 2014, during the last midterm election.

Around 400,000 people were added to the Texas voter rolls since March. It compares to around 100,000 added each year in the past.

According to county records, on the first day of early voting for the 2018 midterm election 59,389 people voted in Dallas County while 41,623 voted in Tarrant County, 33,350 voted in Collin County and 19,045 voted in Denton County.

The graph below compares the early voting totals by day for each of those counties and will be updated each morning with the previous day's early voting totals.

The Day 1 early voting turnout is an increase of between three and five times the number of voters who showed up during the first day of early voting for the 2014 midterm election.

Only time will tell if North Texas voters will sustain that pace.

Matthew Wilson, associate professor of political science at SMU's Dedman College of Humanities and Sciences, told NBC 5 both Republicans and Democrats may be spurred to vote early by recent events.

"A major driver is that many Democrats have been seething with rage since President Trump’s election two years ago, and this is their first chance to vent that frustration at the ballot box. As a result, it’s not surprising that many were champing at the bit to cast a ballot as soon as the polling places opened. In addition, many Republican were galvanized by what they saw as the unfair treatment of Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings, so their enthusiasm to participate now approaches what we see among Democrats."

Wilson added that heavy voter turnout, especially in Texas, is thought to benefit Democrats since the party's core constituencies are less reliable mid-term voters.

"There is a pattern from previous elections that is worth noting, though. Democrats seem to use early voting more than Republicans, who are more likely to vote on Election Day itself. So typically, for a Democratic candidate to win, he needs to have built himself a little cushion in the early vote to offset the likely Republican advantage in Election Day voting."

The last day to request a mail-in ballot is Friday, Oct. 26. That ballot must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day (if not postmarked) or by 5 p.m. Nov. 7 (if postmarked) by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Early voting in person runs through Friday Nov. 2; Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Online: Check Online Voter Status Here

NBC 5's Ken Kalthoff and Bonnie Moon contributed to this report.

