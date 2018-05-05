In addition to City Council elections and a special election for mayor, Garland voters were asked to consider 36 proposed amendments to the city charter Saturday.

The changes to the charter come after the City Council appointed residents last fall to a Charter Review Committee to see what needed to be updated in the city's governing document. The first 19 props include legal and technical updates to stay within state law and to make language gender neutral; the remaining amendments focus on procedural or technical changes.

The propositions and the results of the election can be seen below. The detailed proposition proposal can be seen at the bottom of this page.

Garland Proposition A

“Shall the Charter be amended to provide for gender neutrality, deletion and correction of obsolete and incorrect citations, references, titles of city officials, and correction of typographical errors?”

Garland Proposition A Corrections 35% Reporting

Garland Proposition B

“Shall Article II, Section 2, of the Charter be amended to update and clarify the City’s authority to purchase electric utility facilities inside or outside the City limits?”

Garland Proposition B Electric Utility Facilities 35% Reporting

Garland Proposition C

“Shall Article III, Section 1(C), of the Charter be amended by changing the residency requirements for a person runnin Councilmember, including Mayor, from a requirement that the candidate reside within the Council district at the time of his or her nomination to a requirement that the candidate reside for a minimum of one year in the Council district at the time of his or her election or appointment?”

Garland Proposition C Residency Requirements 35% Reporting

Garland Proposition D

“Shall Article III, Section 1(E), of the Charter be moved in its entirety to subsection (F) and replaced with a provision that prohibits a Councilmember, including the Mayor, who vacates his or her office prior to the end of the scheduled term from serving again in the same capacity until one complete subsequent term has elapsed?”

Garland Proposition D Council Service 35% Reporting

Garland Proposition E

“Shall Article III, Section 3, of the Charter be amended to increase the compensation for the Mayor and City Council to take into account an inflation adjustment since May of 2000?”

Garland Proposition E Increased Compensation 9% Reporting

Garland Proposition F

“Shall Section 5, “Vacancies” of Article III, “The Council” of the Charter be amended to be consistent with state law and to further provide that in the event of a vacancy on Council where the member of the vacant seat is unable or unwilling to hold-over until such time as the vacancy may be filled pursuant to a lawful election and the Governor of the State of Texas does not call an election to fill the vacancy after being petitioned by the City, and a special election cannot be held within 120 days of appointment, then the remaining members of the Council may by a three-fourths super-majority vote to appoint a qualified person to fill the vacancy; that a person so appointed by Council shall not be eligible to serve again on Council in the same capacity until one complete subsequent term has elapsed; and that subject to these conditions, an appointment by Council shall be for an interim term until such time as a special election may be called or until the current term expires?”

Garland Proposition F Vacancies 35% Reporting

Garland Proposition G

“Shall Article III, Section 8, of the Charter relating to the location of regular meetings of the Council be amended to allow Council to hold regular meetings at City Hall or other location designated by Council within the city limits?”

Garland - Proposition G Meeting Location 35% Reporting

Garland Proposition H

“Shall Article III, Section 9, of the Charter be amended to clarify that the Council shall adopt its own rules of procedure at the first regular meeting in January of each year, but in the event the Council does not amend the rules at that time, the rules for the prior year shall be deemed to be adopted by the Council.”

Garland Proposition H Rules of Procedure 35% Reporting

Garland Proposition I

“Shall Article III, Section 9, of the Charter be amended to increase the time the City Secretary has to enter the minutes of all meetings in the permanent record from 48 hours to 72 hours?”

Garland Proposition I Meeting Minutes 35% Reporting

Garland Proposition J

“Shall Article III, Section 11, of the Charter be amended to be consistent with state law and the Texas Constitution and clarify that in the event of a vacancy on Council, or any officer appointed by Council, the person vacating their respective office shall remain in office until such time as a successor is sworn into the vacated office?”

Garland Proposition J Vacating Office 35% Reporting

Garland Proposition K

“Shall Article IV, Section 1, of the Charter be amended to provide that an appointed councilmember may not receive a council appointment as City Manager, City Attorney, City Auditor, or Municipal Judge within two (2) years of the expiration of the term for which he or she was elected?”

Garland Proposition K Council Term 35% Reporting

Garland Proposition L

“Shall Article IV, Section 3, of the Charter be amended to clarify that Council does not have the authority to direct or request the City Manager, the City Attorney, the City Auditor, or Municipal Judge to hire or remove any person from an office directed by the respective Council appointee and provide a penalty for will violations?”

Garland Proposition L Council Authority 35% Reporting

Garland Proposition M

“Shall Article IV, Section 5, of the Charter be moved to Article V, Section 3, and amended so that the City Manager has the authority to appoint a City Secretary, upon confirmation of City Council, manage, supervise, and remove the City Secretary, and describe the general duties of the Office of City Secretary?”

Garland Proposition M City Secretary 35% Reporting

Garland Proposition N

“Shall Article IV, Section 6, of the Charter be amended to set the term of office for the Municipal Judge to be consistent with state law, which sets the term of office as 2 years?”

Garland - Proposition N Municipal Judge Terms 35% Reporting

Garland Proposition O

“Shall Article IV, Section 9, of the Charter be amended by inserting provisions related to the qualifications, general powers, and duties of the office of City Auditor, which shall be revised and moved from Article VII, Sections 4 and 5?”

Garland Proposition O City Auditor 9% Reporting

Garland Proposition P

“Shall Article V, Section 2, of the Charter be amended to provide that the City Council may appoint a City Manager for a term not to exceed three years?”

Garland Proposition P City Manager Term 35% Reporting

Garland Proposition Q

“Shall Article VI, Section 1, of the Charter be amended to provide that the City Council may appoint a City Attorney for a term not to exceed three years?”

Garland - Proposition Q City Attorney 35% Reporting

Garland Proposition R

“Shall Article VIII, Section 2, of the Charter relating to the submission of the city budget be amended to provide that the City Manager shall file the budget with the City Secretary on or before the date set by state law?”

Garland Proposition R City Budget File Date 35% Reporting

Garland Proposition S

“Shall Article VIII, Section 3, of the Charter relating to the form of the city budget by the City Manager be amended to delete the list of the required contents of the City Manager’s budget message and provide that the budget be prepared in accordance with, and contain all information required by, state law?”

Garland Proposition S Budget Form 35% Reporting

Garland Proposition T

“Shall Article VIII, Section 4, of the Charter relating to public access of the proposed budget be amended to accommodate digital and electronic access by the public?”

Garland Proposition T Budget Access 35% Reporting

Garland Proposition U

“Shall Article VIII, Section 5, of the Charter relating to publication and notice of the public hearing on the proposed budget be amended so that publication and notice of the public hearing is in accordance with state law?”

Garland Proposition U Public Hearing Notice 9% Reporting

Garland Proposition V

“Shall Article VIII, Section 6, of the Charter relating to scheduling the public hearing and adopting the budget be amended to update terminology, so that the scheduling and adoption of the budget is done in accordance with state law, and setting the 21st day of September as the last day on which Council may approve a final budget prior to the proposed budget as submitted by the City Manager being deemed to have been finally adopted by the Council?”

Garland Proposition V Terminology Update 9% Reporting

Garland Proposition W

“Shall Article X, Section 1, of the Charter relating to the authority of the City to issue bonds be amended so that the City shall have the authority to borrow money, issue bonds, notes and other evidences of indebtedness permitted by, and in accordance with, state law?”

Garland Proposition W Bonds 1% Reporting

Garland Proposition X

“Shall Article X, Section 3, of the Charter relating to bond election procedures be amended so that the Council is required to establish a Bond Study Committee preceding a bond election, any proposition on a ballot to issue bonds payable from ad valorem taxes must first be submitted to a vote of the qualified voters of the City of Garland, and all bond elections and issuance and payments of bonds shall be done in accordance with state law?”

Garland Proposition X Bond Study Committee 1% Reporting

Garland Proposition Y

“Shall Article X, Section 10, of the Charter relating to bond elections be amended so that each bond proposition must expressly state all information required by state law?”

Garland Proposition Y Bond Elections 9% Reporting

Garland Proposition Z

“Shall Article XI, Section 1, of the Charter relating to the requirements to be a member of the Plan Commission be amended by deleting the real property ownership requirement to serve as a member and substituting it with a residency requirement?”

Garland Proposition Z Plan Commission 9% Reporting

Garland Proposition AA

“Shall Article XI, Section 10, of the Charter be amended by replacing the property ownership requirement with a requirement that a person be a resident of the City for a period of not less than one (1) year prior to his or her appointment as a board member or commissioner?”

Garland Proposition AA Property Ownership 9% Reporting

Garland Proposition AB

“Shall Article XII, Section 2, of the Charter be amended so that the number of signatures required on a petition of a person desiring to become a candidate for an office on City Council and the filing deadlines are consistent with state law?”

Garland Proposition AB Petition Signatures 9% Reporting

Garland Proposition AC

“Shall Article XII, Section 8, of the Charter relating to the recall of the Mayor or Councilmember be amended to update the petition submittal requirements, the petition process and schedule, the form of the petition, the required number of signatures, the duties and obligations of the City Secretary, and clarify and update vacancy and holdover terms?”

Garland Proposition AD

“Shall Article XIV, Section 5, of the Charter be amended so that publication of proposed ordinances by referendum is electronically published on the City website and consistent with all other publication requirements of the Charter and in accordance with state law?”

Garland Proposition AD Publication Requirements 9% Reporting

Garland Proposition AE

“Shall Article XV, Section 1, of the Charter relating to the general powers of the City in regard to utility systems be amended to be consistent with state law?”

Garland Proposition AE Utility Systems 9% Reporting

Garland Proposition AF

“Shall Article XV, Section 2, of the Charter relating to franchise fees be amended to update terminology and be consistent with state law?”

Garland Proposition AF Franchise Fees 9% Reporting

Garland Proposition AG

“Shall Article XV, Section 6, of the Charter relating to the terms and conditions of granting franchises to public utilities, and the notification thereof, be amended to be consistent with state law?”



Garland Proposition AG Franchise Terms 9% Reporting

Garland Proposition AH

“Shall Article XV, Section 7, of the Charter relating to obsolete reporting requirements of public utility franchises be repealed?”

Garland Proposition AH Reporting Requirements 1% Reporting

Garland Proposition AI

“Shall Article XVII, Section 4, of the Charter relating to claims against the City be amended to update terminology and clarify substantive requirements of any written notices of personal injury or death submitted to the City to be consistent with state law?”

Garland Proposition AI Update Terminology 9% Reporting

Garland Proposition AJ

“Shall Article XVII, Section 14, of the Charter be amended by addition to exclude liability coverage by the City on claims arising out of the criminal conduct of city officials and any claim that is excluded from coverage under a policy of insurance of the City?”

Garland Proposition AJ Liability Coverage 9% Reporting

Garland Bond Proposals 2018