Six proposed bond projects by the City of Fort Worth were placed before voters in the May 5 election. A summary of those projects, and how the public voted, is below.



The city's detailed bond proposal package can be read at the bottom of the page.



FORT WORTH PROPOSITION A - STREETS AND MOBILITY INFRASTRUCTURE IMPROVEMENTS

Fort Worth Proposition A authorizes the sale of $261,630,080 in General Obligation public securities to finance improvements to the City’s transportation network. These network improvements will include the construction, reconstruction, and rehabilitation of streets and drainage improvements, median improvements, intersections, bicycle ways, bridges, park roads and parking lots, streetscapes, pedestrian ways, signals, sidewalks, street lighting, signage, other traffic and signal controls; and purchase and/or improvement of land, as necessary, to support these improvements.

Fort Worth Proposition A Street Improvements 0% Reporting

FORT WORTH PROPOSITION B - PARKS AND RECREATION IMPROVEMENTS

Fort Worth Proposition B authorizes the sale of $84,180,600 in General Obligation public securities to finance parks, recreation, and community center related improvements to enhance the number, quality, and accessibility of park land and facilities and to address growth in developing/redevelopment areas. These improvements include the renovation and/or construction of athletic fields and supporting infrastructure; replacement and/or expansion of existing community centers and/or construction of new community center facilities; enhancements to community parks; development of neighborhood parks; renovation of existing parks and recreation facilities; extension of roadways, parking, and/or drainage facility improvements at or integrated into parks; replacement or new installation of playgrounds; expansion of the City’s walks and trail systems; design and construction of service facilities to support park maintenance operations; and the purchase and/or improvement of land, as necessary, to support these improvements.

Fort Worth Proposition B Public Safety Facilities 0% Reporting

FORT WORTH PROPOSITION C - PUBLIC LIBRARY IMPROVEMENTS

Fort Worth Proposition C authorizes the sale of $9,868,500 in General Obligation public securities to finance the construction of a new library. The improvements would include the construction and equipping, including opening day book collection of the new library, and the purchase and/or improvement of land, as necessary, to support these improvements.



Fort Worth Proposition C Tax for public library 0% Reporting

FORT WORTH PROPOSITION D - FIRE SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS

Fort Worth Proposition D authorizes the sale of $11,975,820 in General Obligation public securities to finance fire safety related improvements. The improvements would include the design, construction and equipping of new stations, and the purchase and/or improvement of land, as necessary, to support these improvements.



Fort Worth Proposition D Tax for fire safety 0% Reporting

FORT WORTH PROPOSITION E - ANIMAL CARE AND SHELTER FACILITY IMPROVEMENTS

Fort Worth Proposition E authorizes the sale of $13,770,000 in General Obligation public securities to finance the construction of an animal care and shelter facility and related improvements. The improvements would include the construction and equipping of the new facility and the purchase and/or improvement of land, as necessary, to support these improvements.



Fort Worth Proposition E Animal care 0% Reporting

FORT WORTH PROPOSITION F - POLICE FACILITY IMPROVEMENTS

Fort Worth Proposition F authorizes the sale of $18,075,000 in General Obligation public securities to finance the construction of a police station and related improvements. The improvements would include the construction and equipping of the new facility and the purchase and/or improvement of land, as necessary, to support these improvements.

Fort Worth Proposition F Police facility security 0% Reporting

Bond Proposal Package