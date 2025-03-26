Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Cleburne Tuesday morning.

At about 7:45 a.m., Cleburne police officers were called to a crash involving a pedestrian on North Main Street and Williams Avenue.

Police said when 18-year-old Brayden Avery tried to cross North Main Street, he was struck by a white 2016 Freightliner tractor driving southbound.

Avery was flown to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, the driver of the Freightliner was not injured, and the crash remains under investigation.