One Hospitalized in Mercury Spill in Houston

A man was hospitalized Sunday when mercury spilled on him, Houston officials say.

The Houston fire and police department's responded to a report of a chemical spill at Westview Drive and the West Sam Houston Tollway, where an unknown quantity of mercury spilled, according to the city's Office of Emergency management.

A man was hospitalized when the chemical spilled on him, KPRC-TV reported.

The Houston Fire Department was at the location conducting decontamination. Anyone whose family or friends may have been affected will be treated on the scene and released, officials said.

People were asked to avoid the area, but there were no evacuations or shelter-in-place orders in effect, and no immediate threat to the public outside of the contained area, officials said.