Houston

One Hospitalized in Mercury Spill in Houston

The immediate area was blocked off while crews responded

A man was hospitalized Sunday when mercury spilled on him, Houston officials say.

The Houston fire and police department's responded to a report of a chemical spill at Westview Drive and the West Sam Houston Tollway, where an unknown quantity of mercury spilled, according to the city's Office of Emergency management.

A man was hospitalized when the chemical spilled on him, KPRC-TV reported.

News

Mansfield 5 mins ago

Teen Makes Wishes Come True for Family Who Lost Father

Mavericks 1 hour ago

Mavs May Have to Face East Beasts Minus Injured Star Doncic

The Houston Fire Department was at the location conducting decontamination. Anyone whose family or friends may have been affected will be treated on the scene and released, officials said.

People were asked to avoid the area, but there were no evacuations or shelter-in-place orders in effect, and no immediate threat to the public outside of the contained area, officials said.

This article tagged under:

Houston
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us