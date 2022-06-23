On Thursday, in a Tarrant County Courtroom, a hearing took place to determine if in fact a new judge would be assigned to the Aaron Dean trial.

Aaron Dean is a former Fort Worth police officer being charged with murder in the 2019 shooting of Atatiana Jefferson.

The hearing came on the day jury selection was to begin for Dean's murder trial, but delays have pushed that to an unknown future date.

Witness 8: Rene Van Houten



Van Houten is with the FWPD. Testifies she was at the June 3 hearing as moral support for Dean. Her mom is Margaret Bills, who just testified.



Said there were times Judge Hagerman "got a little heated", didn't think Dean could get a fair trial. — Lili Zheng (@LiliNBC5) June 23, 2022

There have been multiple delays in this trial already. For example, a venue change was requested, but later denied, and recently Dean's defense team asked for a delay based on a health concern and a vacation conflict.

Additionally, the defense has claimed the judge has grown increasingly hostile toward them. At a hearing earlier this month, an uninvolved, longtime criminal defense attorney even commented on the judge's behavior toward the defense.

"I was shocked. It was stunning," he said. "The judge [was] acting like a bully."

A separate judge was overseeing Thursday's hearing and will decide whether a new judge needs to be assigned to the case.

As of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the hearing was ongoing.