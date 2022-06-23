Aaron Dean

New Judge Considered in Trial of Ex-Fort Worth Cop Charged With Killing Atatiana Jefferson

The trial of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean, accused of killing Atatiana Jefferson in her own home nearly three years ago, is facing another delay; attorneys argue the judge is unfit for the case

On Thursday, in a Tarrant County Courtroom, a hearing took place to determine if in fact a new judge would be assigned to the Aaron Dean trial.

Aaron Dean is a former Fort Worth police officer being charged with murder in the 2019 shooting of Atatiana Jefferson.

The hearing came on the day jury selection was to begin for Dean's murder trial, but delays have pushed that to an unknown future date.

There have been multiple delays in this trial already. For example, a venue change was requested, but later denied, and recently Dean's defense team asked for a delay based on a health concern and a vacation conflict.

Additionally, the defense has claimed the judge has grown increasingly hostile toward them. At a hearing earlier this month, an uninvolved, longtime criminal defense attorney even commented on the judge's behavior toward the defense.

"I was shocked. It was stunning," he said. "The judge [was] acting like a bully."

A separate judge was overseeing Thursday's hearing and will decide whether a new judge needs to be assigned to the case.

As of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the hearing was ongoing.

AARON DEAN MURDER TRIAL

