As of June 11, we are one year away from the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

AT&T Stadium in Arlington will be one of the primary venues for matches, drawing soccer fans from all over the world. If you’re considering renting out your home or a spare room, read on for questions to consider.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

HOSTS WEIGH IN

With a short-term rental home located five miles from AT&T Stadium, Kara Ireland said she expects to host international soccer fans. She also anticipates fans will stay for more than one match.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“We've got a couple of weeks in June, a couple weeks in July. I think a lot of the soccer fans, or I should say football, they want to stay and they want to see all the games,” said Ireland.

Ireland has experienced mega-events before. In 2023, Taylor Swift brought the Eras Tour to nearby Arlington for three nights.

“This house actually got $800 a night. Three bedrooms, two baths,” said Ireland. “It was a beautiful weekend. It was a great weekend for revenue for us.”

The World Cup will be an altogether different event. North Texas is hosting nine matches, including a semi-final. We don’t yet know which teams are playing here.

Ireland, who founded Vacation Your Way with her brother, manages other property owners’ short-term rentals too.

She said she sees potential in the World Cup, though it’s too soon to predict how a short-term rental, like the one near Arlington, may perform.

“I'm more on the cautious side,” said Ireland. “The two-to-three-hundred-dollar range, I think, is a solid bet, but it could be quite higher.”

‘IT IS NOT OVERNIGHT MILLIONAIRE’

Dave Krauss of Fort Worth said potential hosts should prepare for a serious commitment.

“You will be the concierge, you will be the host, you'll be on duty, so to speak, the minute somebody checks in. That's a responsibility you may not be used to or prepared for,” said Krauss.

Krauss, a former host, co-founded Rent Responsibly, an education platform for the short-term rental industry.

“You could think of it as driver's ed for hosts,” Krauss said.

When it comes to potentially cashing in on major events, Krauss pointed to a range of outcomes, depending on the market and the event.

For the 2023 Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, Krauss noted guest bookings fell short of some property owners' expectations.

“There was a crush, like a lot of hosts who got into the space and the occupancy rate was very low, meaning there was more supply than demand,” Krauss said.

Numbers from AirDNA, a firm that tracks short-term rental data, showed the average overall occupancy rate was down in the Phoenix and Scottsdale markets on Super Bowl Sunday compared to the same day the year before.

Jamie Lane, AirDNA Chief Economist, told NBC 5, there was a large influx of new listings. Consumer demand was up, but it was spread out over a larger number of available short-term rentals. In a blog examining the Super Bowl effect, AirDNA said well-positioned hosts with bookings were able to charge more. For example, AirDNA noted hosts in 2022 could charge $500 for the night of February 11. Super Bowl hosts were able to get $700 for the same day, the night before the game, in 2023.

In New Orleans in 2025, Lane said there was very little new supply in the short-term rental market. Lane said the market performed better than Mardi Gras.

With one year to go, AirDNA said it’s too soon to track bookings trends for the 2026 World Cup.

Revnest tracks vacation rental revenue data. It said the earliest pricing data would start to take shape in a month or two, later this summer.

Krauss said potential hosts should understand the rules and regulations around short-term rentals. And what it would take to be a successful host.

“[If] you think it's set up your listing, check out for a month and come back. Oh boy, are you going to be shocked and probably disappointed,” said Krauss.

“This is not fly by night. It is not set-it-and-forget-it. It is not overnight millionaire,” added Krauss.

ARE MORE PEOPLE PLANNING TO HOST?

The City of Arlington, where AT&T Stadium is located, currently counts just over 200 permitted short-term rentals. That’s up slightly over the last year and a half, according to Arlington Planning and Development.

“We've noticed an uptick in STR permits in the last 18 months or so,” said Assistant Director of Planning and Development Services Richard Gertson.

“Whether that's tied to the World Cup, I can't say. But for the longest time, we were in the mid-100s and now we’re over 200,” Gertson added.

Short-term rentals are allowed, with a permit, in the STR entertainment district and specific STR zones in Arlington. You can see a map of those areas here.

As part of the permit process, the city said it considers factors like the basic layout of the property and available parking. It approves occupancy after a visit from code inspection.

“It takes less than 30 days, generally, unless we see issues with the property,” said Gertson of the STR permit process.

He noted a potential host would have to, first, register with the city’s finance department to pay a 9% hotel occupancy tax to the city. The STR permit asks potential host properties to include HOT registration information when applying.

It costs $500 to apply for an STR permit. It would need to be renewed every year, repeating the process.

CRUNCHING THE NUMBERS

Ireland said she would look for information about what a home would earn on a routine, non-event night. Factor in the cost of permits, utilities, insurance, taxes, supplies and labor, like cleaning.

“Are you going to break even? Is it worth your time and struggle for that? Or, are you going to be able to invest and make some money?” asked Ireland.

Properties should confirm if they are in a permitted area and check for any deed or homeowners association restrictions. Ireland said hosts should consider neighborhood buy-in, too.

“I will be reactive, I'll be proactive, I will get it done because I don't want my neighbors to be worried or concerned. That's also my property value and their property value, so really protecting them too,” Ireland said.

AirDNA shared another performance metric in the hospitality industry.

For the Dallas-Fort Worth market as a whole, it said the revenue per available room was around $125, on average, last June and July. Those are typically the busiest short-term rental months of the year.

According to the Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau, Arlington currently has approximately 8,000 bookable hotel rooms. It said it expects new inventory will come on board as we get closer to the World Cup.

NBC 5 Responds is committed to researching your concerns and recovering your money. Our goal is to get you answers and, if possible, solutions and a resolution. Call us at 844-5RESPND (844-573-7763) or fill out our customer complaint form.