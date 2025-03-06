As travelers begin mapping out their 2025 adventures, a growing number of destinations — both domestic and international — are hoping to avoid an influx of tourists. From America’s national parks to European hotspots like Spain and Venice, Italy, concerns about over-tourism shape how people plan their getaways.

Fodor's recently published its 2025 "No List" -- locations suffering from over-popularity, including European destinations where the locals don't want you there. Places like Spain, Venice and Rome are listed.

"It's already overrun. But Rome in the summertime -- oh you've got to be kidding me! So that would be on my "do not visit list," said travel writer and consumer advocate Chris Elliott. "If you do want to go to Rome, Go. Maybe during the offseason, fall, early winter. But definitely not in the summer. You know those images of the Trevi Fountain and crowds of people jumping into the fountain? That's what it's going to look like."

Instead of heading to the usual hotspots, travel experts like Tiffany Funk, co-founder of point.me, suggest considering alternative locations that offer similar experiences without the congestion. Point.me is a search and booking engine that helps you find the best way to use your points and miles.

“Getting a little bit outside of those big-name marquee destinations," said Funk. "If you love the concept of Italy and you know the beach and the culture, you could also have a great trip in Albania or northern Greece. But like the Greek islands are going to be super crowded this summer.”

Lauren Gumport with Faye Travel Insurance refers to these alternatives as "destination dupes," where travelers can find cheaper, less-crowded versions of popular vacation spots. She said this idea resonated strongly in a survey of 3,000 travelers about their 2025 plans.

According to Faye Travel Insurance’s survey, the biggest travel trends Americans are investing in include:

Solo Travel 26% – More travelers are embracing independence and self-discovery

– More travelers are embracing independence and self-discovery Off-Peak Travel 24% – Avoiding crowds and unpredictable weather caused by climate change.

– Avoiding crowds and unpredictable weather caused by climate change. Destination "Dupes" 20% – Finding affordable, similar alternatives to major hotspots.

– Finding affordable, similar alternatives to major hotspots. Sports Tourism 15% – Traveling to watch favorite teams compete.

Gumport noted that heritage travel is also particularly appealing, allowing travelers to connect with their ancestral past.

"After you get your results, maybe from 23andMe, for example, retracing your family's footsteps or even connecting with long-lost family members while you're on a trip," Gumport said.

Gumport said a smaller percentage of travelers confessed desires to go on "secret" or "embarrassing" trips, like nude cruises, longevity retreats -- featuring cryotherapy, red light therapy, and stem cell treatments -- and luxury pet vacations.

Another thing to consider, according to Elliott is cost. Your travel expenses are sure to be expensive this year.

"Record high hotel rates, record high airfares, record demand, overcrowded popular destinations," Elliott said. "This is really a good time to start thinking about where you want to go this summer. More to the point, where you don't want to go. The really popular destinations. Just X them off your list right now."