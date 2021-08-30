The delivery people were barely out the door when a North Texas consumer said her new washing machine broke. She said she spent weeks trying to get the manufacturer to replace it.

Read on to learn how she resolved her concern and the steps you can take if a new appliance breaks down.

“Our first load stopped working”

Elora Delgado of Garland said as soon as her new washing machine was delivered and hooked up, she tossed in some laundry.

“Our first load stopped working, it didn't even work the first load,” said Delgado.

Delgado said she could hear the agitator in the machine struggling.

“It was making this terrible grinding noise so it wouldn't spin,” Delgado told NBC 5 Responds.

Delgado said she contacted the manufacturer, GE Appliances, to take advantage of the warranty.

Delgado said the company sent technicians to repair the machine. After four service visits in about a month’s time, the mom of three still didn’t have a working washing machine.

“Two of them are teenagers and we have three dogs. So, we do a lot of laundry,” said Delgado.

She said GE Appliances sent a $75 check to help cover the cost of doing laundry at a laundromat, but Delgado said she needed a working machine. So, she contacted NBC 5 Responds.

Within a couple of days, Delgado said someone from GE Appliances called and set up delivery for a new machine. GE also sent another $75 check for laundry expenses.

A week later, Delgado said she received a new washing machine.

In an email to NBC 5 Responds, GE Appliances wrote, “We encourage consumers with service or repair needs to reach out to 1-800-gecares (1-800-432-2737). Consumers can also schedule service appointments and access an owner library of resources, including appliance manuals and maintenance videos online at https://www.geappliances.com/ge/service-and-support/. We take great pride in our trained factory service network and are committed to resolving any customer issues quickly.”

Steps consumers can take

When Delgado’s washing machine broke, she went straight to the manufacturer.

If this happens to you, you can also try the store. Make sure your item is eligible for a refund and is within the return window.

If you reach out to the store or manufacturer, keep detailed records of every communication.

Delgado said, “It’s important to write down those confirmation codes, who you talk to because things can get misconstrued. Like, I talked to this person, but we don't have a record of that. That can draw out the process.”

If you've done everything you can to try to resolve your consumer question or complaint, you can also contact NBC 5 Responds.

