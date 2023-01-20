Vaccines Now Obtainable With In-Home Visits in DFW

For some families, even squeezing in a flu vaccine can be a monumental task.

That's the case for the Daniels family of Plano. "Just with all of the different schedules we're juggling and the busyness of work and being a mom," Lauren Daniels said of the difficulty.

The family was paid a visit by Latoya, a Baylor Scott & White Health medical assistant. She delivered flu shots right at their dining room table.

"I loved the idea of someone coming to my house versus having to make yet another appointment in an office," Daniels said.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Baylor Scott & White's in-home vaccine program is designed to make this aspect of health care as convenient and hassle-free as possible.

"It's really hard to figure out how to fit it in your day and fit it in your life. And, especially if you're like me and you got parents and kids, you know, that you're taking care of," said Dr. Tiffany Berry, vice president of primary care at Baylor Scott & White.

Berry says making such care easier to access improves the health of not just the individual, but the community as a whole.

"We really are just passionate about bringing it to you so that you can be well," Berry added.

So, here's how to access this service. Keep in mind, you don't have to be a Baylor patient to use it.

First, log in to your "My BSW Health" account, or create one. Family members can be included on one account.

Then, click on "Schedule In-Home Vaccines" and proceed to book an in-home visit.

You'll see a list of vaccines you are eligible for as they offer hepatitis B, influenza, meningitis, shingles, pneumonia, COVID, and T-dap which includes whooping cough. Make your selections, then proceed to the calendar to pick a date and time. And yes, weekends are offered.

The cost is the same as an in-office visit.

"We're not looking to make a lot of money at all off this," Berry said. "We just want to break even on doing the services in a more convenient way. So, we do bill insurance, but it really is just so that we can cover the cost of the program as best we can."

Justin and Lauren Daniels were both able to knock out their flue shots in the same afternoon.

"Having the trained nurse come to our house on our time, on our schedule was fantastic," Justin Daniels said. "Obviously, you saw our little one running around. And so our lives are pretty busy right now and that just made it super easy and convenient. So, it's been, it was, wonderful."

This service is only available in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. They don't offer infant vaccines, but the flu shot can be scheduled for children 3 and older.

One other fun part-- when the professional is on their way to your home, you can track their arrival on your phone, just like you would an Uber or food delivery.

ONLINE: Click here for more information and to schedule your visit.