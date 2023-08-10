The No Surprises Act makes changes in reporting medical debt on credit reports

When it comes to debt collection, debtors are contacted about unpaid medical bills more than any other type of debt. The No Surprises Act is designed to help tackle the medical debt crisis across the country.

One way it does that is by removing certain medical debts from your credit report. As of April 11 of this year, medical debts that are paid in full, under $500, or less than a year old from a doctor or hospital visit should no longer be on your credit report.

In addition, new medical debt shouldn't appear on your report until a year after the hospital or doctor's visit. Before Congress made this change, medical debt could be reported 60 to 120 days after a visit.

You can check your credit report for free with Experian, Equifax or TransUnion via annualcreditreport.com. If you see a medical debt that shouldn't be there, file a dispute with the reporting agency or with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

