The Texas Rent Relief program announced it is closing applications for new funding this Friday, November 5. Texas Rent Relief said the total requests for assistance now exceed the funds available.

In a press release shared with NBC 5 Responds Wednesday evening, Texas Rent Relief said it would continue to disburse about $680 million in assistance for applications and additional funding requests currently under review.

The program launched in February with more than a billion dollars in federal COVID-19 relief money to cover rent and utilities for people who couldn’t pay during the pandemic.

According to the latest figures published to the Texas Rent Relief dashboard, the program reports it distributed more than $1.18 billion in assistance to 209,131 households in Texas.

If you need assistance and have not yet started an application, the portal will close for new applications on Friday, November 5 at 5 p.m. Central Time.

Applicants who start an application prior to that deadline will have 21 days to complete it.

If you’ve already applied and your application is currently under review, Texas Rent Relief said applications will continue to be processed until all program funds run out. With current funding available, Texas Rent Relief expects to continue to distribute aid over the next three months to households already in line.

If additional funding becomes available, Texas Rent Relief said submitted applications will remain on file.

If you’re in need of rental assistance, dial 2-1-1 and ask for organizations that are providing emergency rent and utility assistance.