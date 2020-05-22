Student Question Charges for Services When Campus is Closed, UTA Changes Policy

During this pandemic college courses are continuing online, but with campuses closed one University of Texas at Arlington student wondered why he was still being charged for services students can't use.

Tyrin Pritchett is ready to start his summer semester at UTA.

"I do miss a lot of the on-campus interaction. I do miss interacting with my friends on a daily basis," said UTA student Tyrin Pritchett.

Since he's also missing the benefits of campus life, he couldn't understand why he was still being charged for those services.

"Any unnecessary fees, any unnecessary charges, it's just unfair to bring those against us," he said. "Sadly students are currently dealing with a global-wide pandemic so we can't use those services kind of caught me off guard."

NBC 5 Responds reached out to UTA for answers and the school changed its policy.

In a statement the school said in part: "The University of Texas at Arlington is waiving four mandatory student fees for intercollegiate athletics, recreation facilities, shuttle bus services and the student union."

Prichett is glad the school decided to waive those fees and says it's the right thing to do.

"I would encourage other students across the state and across the nation to reach out to their university and make sure they are not charging them these fees for services and facilities they can't use for the entire summer," he said.

The amount will vary per student because they are based on credit hours, but the fee waivers will affect about 9,200 students.

UTA also says it has an emergency assistance fund for students facing COVID-19 financial hardships. The school is issuing nearly $10.6 million dollars in CARES Act funds to eligible students in need.