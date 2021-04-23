Generators, Weather Radios Among the Supplies You Can Buy During Tax-Free Weekend

After the February winter disaster, some North Texans may consider investing in a portable generator. It’s one of the items you can buy without paying the sales tax this weekend.

The 2021 Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, and ends at midnight on Monday, April 26.

According to the Texas Comptroller’s website, customers can get the tax savings even if the item is delivered after the exemption period as long as the customer pays for the item and the seller accepts the order.

There are price limits for items. The comptroller does not limit the number of qualifying items you can purchase, tax-free.

Here’s a list of emergency preparation supplies that qualify for the tax holiday:

Less Than $75

Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6-volt or 9-volt)

Can openers - nonelectric

Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric

First aid kits

Fuel containers

Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits

Hatchets and axes

Ice products - reusable and artificial

Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers

Portable self-powered radios, including two-way and weather band radios

Smoke detectors, fire extinguishers and carbon monoxide detectors

Tarps and other plastic sheeting

Less Than $300

Hurricane shutters

Emergency ladders

Less Than $3,000

Portable generators

Things Not Included in the Tax-Free Holiday

Medical masks and face masks

Cleaning supplies, such as disinfectants and bleach wipes

Gloves, including leather, fabric, latex and types used in health care

Toilet paper

Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles

Camping stoves

Camping supplies

Chainsaws

Plywood

Extension ladders

Stepladders

Tents

Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies

Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies

Additional Charges Affect Purchase Price

Keep in mind, delivery or shipping and handling charges are included in the sales price.

“If you buy an emergency ladder for $300 or $299.99, you've got to also consider the delivery charge and the shipping and handling. So, if the whole price comes out over $300 dollars, then you no longer qualify for the tax-exempt status of that item,” explained Kevin Lyons, spokesperson for the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts.

What to do if you're charged the sales tax by mistake

This tax holiday has been around since 2016, but it’s not as well-known as the big, back-to-school sales tax holiday. Lyons explained that if you are charged sales tax in error, the comptroller wants you to ask the store for a refund first. If that doesn’t work, you can file a claim with the comptroller.

Camping stoves, tents, masks are not tax-free

Medical masks, face masks, cleaning supplies, camping supplies, batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles do not qualify for the sales tax holiday. You can find a full list here.

Several over-the-counter items like hand sanitizer and wipes are always exempt from sales tax if they are labeled with an FDA “Drug Facts” panel.

For more information, contact us at Tax Help, or call 1-800-252-5555.

