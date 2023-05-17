Relocating? Here's How to Vet and Hire a Moving Company

When it comes to hiring a mover, consumers will want to do their research. A college student moving from North Texas to Boston said it took months to get his things back after a mover failed to deliver.

Read on for key steps consumers should take before hiring a mover.

MONTHS OF MOVING DELAYS

On the hunt for a mover last summer, Maurice McLachlan told NBC 5 Responds he took his search online.

“I just went on Google and, yeah, I ended up with all this,” said McLachlan.

McLachlan said he connected with a person who agreed to move his things from Little Elm, Texas, to Boston, Massachusetts, where McLachlan was starting college.

“A studio-size apartment's worth of stuff,” McLachlan said of the size of his move.

McLachlan said he and the mover verbally agreed on a delivery date of Aug. 24.

McLachlan shared home security video of a man in an SUV pulling a trailer and meeting him in Little Elm on Aug. 16. We couldn’t see a logo or company name on the SUV of the trailer from the angle of the security footage shared with NBC 5.

McLachlan said he paid a total of $1,950 in three installments through a mobile payment service for the move, but said his things didn’t make it to Boston by the delivery date.

McLachlan showed NBC 5 Responds a series of messages with the mover that, first, said a vehicle flooded. Then, a driver didn’t show up.

“It got to a point where I had to call multiple times, get a no response, and then he would send a vague text message and update a delivery date,” said McLachlan.

NBC 5 Responds called the mover. In a phone conversation, the mover told us he was short-staffed and asked for patience from the customer. We asked whether the moving company is licensed as either a mover or broker. He answered, “not at the time” and that he needed to update it. He also said the consumer’s things are safe and he has no intention of hanging onto them.

In November, McLachlan said he flew back to Texas and was able to pick up most of his belongings from a storage unit location provided by the mover. In January, McLachlan said the mover promised a partial refund. The consumer said he hasn’t received it.

“Vet as much as you can, take your time,” McLachlan said of hiring a mover. “I feel I was rushed and then I was kind of running from driving it myself, which might have been a more peaceful solution.”

MOVING RESEARCH TIPS

When it comes to moving, confirm the mover is registered with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. It requires a U.S. Department of Transportation number for moves between states.

If the move is within Texas or the mover only operates within the state, the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles requires a DOT number and Texas DMV certificate number. Ask the mover for that information and confirm the registration online with the TX DMV here.

“You can also see a history of that mover’s complaints as well so that that can help you make an informed decision regarding your move,” said Corrie Thompson, Director of the Enforcement Division for the Texas DMV.

When you’re searching for companies, get multiple bids and scrutinize any prices that seem too good to be true.

Thompson said consumers should confirm the mover has a physical address. When you call, be wary if they answer the phone with a vague name like “movers” or “moving company.”

“When you reach out to that phone number, that you get a response, that they have a voicemail leaving the name of that company within the message so that you have indicators that it is a legitimate business,” Thompson explained.

Consumers should never accept a verbal estimate. Get a contract and do not sign anything with blank spaces before or after the move.

Thompson said, “You want to ask if the mover is going to do an inventory, make sure that it's correct before you sign off of it, and then maintain your copy so that you can be assured that no changes were made to that documentation.”

The date of delivery should also be definite.

When the mover shows up on moving day, Thompson said the name of the company should be displayed on the truck.

“It'll give you more reassurance to know that the company shows up bears the name on the paperwork that you signed the contract with,” said Thompson.

MOVER OR MOVING BROKER?

Consumers should also confirm if they are hiring a mover or a moving broker, a middle person who hires the movers.

The FMCSA says brokers arranging interstate moves must be registered with the agency.

Thompson said if you’re not sure you’re talking to a broker, ask if they are handling the move or if they are contracting someone else. If they are hiring someone else, the consumer should confirm those movers are licensed.

“Do I have a choice in the entity that you're going to contract with? Can I see a list of those entities so that I can conduct my own research on the front end?” said Thompson.

MOVER LIABILITY

Understand the mover’s liability if they damage an item. The minimum standard is 60 cents per pound. If you have, for example, a 50-pound TV and movers break it, the mover would only be required to reimburse you $30.

The mover may offer a higher level of liability. You, the shipper, can buy insurance or check with your homeowner’s insurance policy.

When items are delivered, consumers should get a delivery receipt. Note anything missing or damaged from the inventory list.

The FMCSA recommends consumers avoid signing anything that discharges movers from liability.

If possible, pay with a credit card.

If someone has picked up your belongings and refused to deliver unless you pay significantly more than you were quoted, you can file a complaint with the FMCSA.

Texas DMV also takes complaints and may help mediate a dispute. Consumers can use an online automated system, email truckstop@txdmv.gov or call its consumer helpline at 888-368-4689 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Consumers can look up movers and read complaints on the Texas DMV’s website here.

Consumers can search movers and read up on complaints filed with the FMCA here.

