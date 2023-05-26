Parent Looking for Refund After Senior Trip Called Off

A North Texas band parent is looking for a refund over a senior high school trip that isn’t happening. She said her family paid hundreds of dollars for a trip to Colorado. Refunds, she said, are up in the air.

'IT WAS LIKE A KICK IN THE GUT'

Less than three weeks before the departure date for a planned senior trip to Colorado Springs, Jenniffer Hoffman-Pohlman said her son’s high school band director shared an email addressed to Chisholm Trail High School band and choir families on May 10. It said the May 30 trip was canceled.

“It was like a kick in the gut and then I was just I was really upset. I had to go in my room because it was like, how am I supposed to tell my child?” Hoffman-Pohlman told NBC 5.

In the email Hoffman-Pohlman shared with NBC 5 Responds, the school writes it received notice on April 4 that the owner of the travel company, US Integrity Touring, passed away on April 1.

The school writes it was assured all trips would go on as planned, but later, the school said it later received a letter dated May 9 from a lawyer representing the estate of Robert Graffam, US Integrity Touring’s owner. That letter said the trip to Colorado Springs couldn’t happen as quoted and scheduled unless the attendees paid an additional $60,000 citing “operational deficiency.”

The school’s email to parents said after speaking with campus and district leadership, it would not ask for additional money from families which would terminate travel plans.

It referenced the attorney’s letter which said the law firm would communicate the trip cancellation to vendors and follow up around mid-June about refunds for money paid to US Integrity Touring. The letter from also attorney said, “Although it is unlikely that you will be refunded the full amount of your deposit.”

'WHERE DID THE ORIGINAL MONEY GO?'

Hoffman-Pohlman said she paid US Integrity Touring for her son’s trip in full. She shared copies of receipts from a travel payment platform showing a $125 deposit plus five additional payments through March. It added up to a total of $863 for her son to share a room with three other bandmates for the five-day, four-night trip.

Hoffman-Pohlman said she’s sympathetic to the company’s loss but wants answers about the money she and other parents paid.

“If they're asking for $60,000 more, where did the original money go?” asked Hoffman-Pohlman.

NBC 5 Responds called the phone number listed on US Integrity Touring’s website and left a message. We also sent a message through a contact form on the site. We received an email response saying business arrangements are handled by the attorney for the owner’s estate.

NBC 5 Responds emailed and left a message by phone for the attorney to ask about the trip refund status, the $60,000 additional trip cost, and if the vendors received payments. We did not hear back.

The Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD tells NBC 5 Responds the band and a separate Florida choir trip cancellation impacted 144 people including students, staff and chaperones. It said payments went to US Integrity Touring and did not pass through the district.

In an email to NBC 5 Responds, the district writes, “EMS ISD is helping families work with USIT to facilitate refunds to the extent possible. Since the District did not have a contract with the company, the extent to which we can assist is very limited. We have shared and will continue to share all the information we receive about this situation.”

The district added, “EMS ISD is heartbroken for these students and parents, and we share in their frustration.”

“It's sad for all the kids, I know they're upset. They were really, really looking forward to it,” said Hoffman-Pohlman.

Hoffman-Pohlman said she didn’t purchase additional travel insurance. She tells us she’s tried disputing debit card charges. For now, the family is waiting for word on the $863 they hope to get back.

“I could take that and give it to him for college. And now? No, I don't know what's going to happen,” said Hoffman-Pohlman.

Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD said some families opted to buy trip insurance. In its email to parents, it recommended families start the claims process. It’s also suggested families look into disputing charges paid through a credit card.

NBC 5 Responds is committed to researching your concerns and recovering your money. Our goal is to get you answers and, if possible, solutions and a resolution. Call us at 844-5RESPND (844-573-7763) or fill out our customer complaint form.