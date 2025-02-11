North Texas rideshare drivers accused of hiding license plates to avoid tolls

A recent Telemundo 39 Responde investigation uncovered allegations that some North Texas rideshare drivers are using bicycle racks to obscure their license plates, potentially avoiding toll charges while still being reimbursed by rideshare companies.

One driver, referred to as Camilo to protect his identity, claims to have seen hundreds of drivers using this tactic. He alleges that by covering their rear plates and removing their toll tags, these drivers evade detection by the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) while still receiving toll reimbursements from Uber and Lyft.

The Responde team investigated at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, spotting one driver installing a bike rack that obscured his plate. When questioned, he claimed he used it to transport his son's bicycle.

The NTTA said they have not detected an increase in obscured plates and have alternative methods to identify vehicle owners. Meanwhile, Lyft stated they have not received reports of this issue in the Dallas-Forth Worth area, and Uber acknowledged hearing of a similar scheme in Orlando, Florida, but had not received complaints from Texas.

Texas law requires both license plates to remain visible at all times. NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 could not independently verify the extent of the alleged scheme.