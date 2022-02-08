The surge in COVID-19 cases over the holidays changed travel plans for many of you. One North Texan said she was out hundreds of dollars after canceling her trip a little too early.

Read on to learn what happened and how this consumer found a resolution.

Coronavirus surge changes vacation plans

Peggy Ned of Garland was ready to set sail on a cruise to Cozumel until the latest surge in COVID-19 cases gave her pause.

“I just started thinking, I'm not really sure I want to be on a cruise ship right now,” said Ned.

In December, three weeks before the cruise, Ned said she called the third-party site she used to book her trip in order to cancel.

She received a 25% refund based on the cancelation fee schedule.

Just a few hours after Ned’s call, Carnival Cruise Line announced it would offer 100% refunds or the option to rebook for guests who weren’t comfortable sailing for cruises through January 14, later extended to January 31, 2022.

Ned said she contacted the third-party site again.

“You don't qualify, you get your 25% back and that's it. I just thought this isn't right,” Ned told NBC 5 Responds.

NBC 5 Responds reached out to Carnival Cruise Line and Cruises.com.

Carnival told NBC 5 Responds it reviewed Ned’s request and provided a full refund.

“I emailed you, you responded right away and then like 24 hours later, I'm getting a call from Carnival. I was amazed. So, thank you,” said Ned.

Cruises.com said it initially denied the full refund request because Carnival’s offer was not in place when Ned called. Cruises.com said it’s refunding Ned a $100 cancelation fee and a $24.99 processing fee.

Questions about refunds?

If you used a third-party site or travel agent to book and have a question about refunds, Carnival told NBC 5 Responds it’s best to reach out to that third party first.

The Federal Maritime Commission also offers a free mediation service for certain cruise-related disputes.

NBC 5 Responds is committed to researching your concerns and recovering your money. Our goal is to get you answers and, if possible, solutions and a resolution. Call us at 844-5RESPND (844-573-7763) or fill out our customer complaint form.