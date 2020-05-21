NBC 5 Responds: Tour Company Offers Nationwide Refunds for Canceled Trips

People across the country, including here in North Texas, will get more money back after a prominent tour company canceled spring break vacations over COVID-19 concerns.

Dozens of families like the Dentons from Frisco contacted NBC 5 Responds after EF Tours canceled their spring break vacations, then refused to give them full refunds even with trip insurance.

“We need our money now. I don’t think it’s fair to hold our money,” said Melinda Denton who purchased three tickets from the company.

Denton told NBC 5 the company gave her family three options after their trip was canceled in April:

- Travel vouchers for the full value of the trip that would be good through September 2022.

- The ability to transfer the vouchers to another family or student.

- A refund minus a cancelation fee of $750 per ticket.

“I stressed that I did not cancel the trip that they canceled the trip. So I didn't feel like I should bear the weight of any fees,” said Denton.

But the Massachusetts Attorney General, Maura Healey, announced Thursday her office has reached a settlement with EF tours that resulted in more than $1.4 million in additional refunds for nearly 4,200 consumers in that state where the company is based.

"Families shouldn't have to worry about getting their money back for canceled trips during a pandemic," said Healey in a news release.

A spokesperson for EF Tours tells NBC 5 Responds, “the policy amendments which were announced in Massachusetts earlier today will be rolled out nationwide tomorrow.”

The Denton’s still won’t see a full refund but instead of losing $2250 for their three tickets, they’ll be out closer to $1350. Eligible consumers have until September 30, 2022 to request their refunds from EF Tours.

New Refund Breakdown:

EF Explore America: (Customer COVID-19 Microsite)

- Prior to May 15 (travel via flights): Cash refund option equal to all monies paid to EF less $450 (was $750)

- May 15 and beyond (travel via flights): Cash refund option equal to all monies paid to EF less $350

- March 1 and beyond (travel via bus): Cash refund option equal to all monies paid to EF less $150 (was $250)

EF Educational Tours: (Customer COVID-19 Microsite)

- Prior to May 15: Cash refund option equal to all monies paid to EF, less $565 (was $1,000)

- May 15 and beyond: Cash refund option equal to all monies paid to EF, less $500

