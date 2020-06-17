NBC 5 Responds: Six Flags Customer Stuck Paying for Park Membership While Closed

While Six Flags Over Texas has been closed for months, Mario Aleman said he’s still on the hook paying for a membership he’s unable to use.

“I got six memberships that I’m paying for, one even for a person who doesn’t live in the states,” said Aleman.

He bought a platinum membership for his family and each month pays a $100 fee. Aleman said his family enjoyed the park a few times but when COVID-19 hit, the park closed its doors and he’s stuck paying the tab.

“I’m supposed to be allowed to put my account on hold and reactivate it once the pandemic is over but if you try to do it, the website always has an error sign.

Aside from access to the park, his membership includes meals and special parking. All the perks that he thought he’d be able to put on hold but said that’s been impossible.

“Three months in a row, the park is closed. They’re still getting my money from my bank account,” said Aleman.

He’s tried calling multiple times but that doesn’t work either. He said nobody answers the phone and when he tries to enter in his information on the website he gets an error message saying, “your account does not qualify to put it on hold anymore.”

Desperate, Aleman called our partners at Telemundo’s Responde for help.

Telemundo’s Responde reached out to Six Flags and in an email response, their spokesperson told them, “All members were given the opportunity to pause their membership payments or request that their membership be canceled as long as their payments are up to date. This could be easily done through their membership portal on our COVID-19 website landing page.”

A representative from the park called Aleman directly and told him he wasn’t eligible to put his payments on hold since it’s been less than a year that he joined. He purchased his in May of 2019 and since the pandemic shut down things in March and April, he’s unable to freeze his payments.

“I think it’s immoral. They are still collecting even though they don’t have their employees on payroll,” said Aleman.

While the park said they’ve added safety precautions and plan to reopen on June 19 for memberships holders and June 22 for everyone else, Aleman does not believe it’s worth renewing his membership.

