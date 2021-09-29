NBC 5 Responds: How to Make a Correction to Your Vaccine Record

A North Texas woman reached out to the NBC 5 Responds team after trying to fix a mistake on her COVID-19 vaccination record.

Read on to learn what you can do if you need to make a correction.

“Why would they send me this?”

Kim Sherman started asking questions after receiving a text from the Texas Department of State Health Services, encouraging her to get a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’m like, why would they send me that?” said Sherman. She told NBC 5 Responds she has been fully vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine since April.

Sherman said she called her doctor who confirmed her second dose wasn’t recorded in the state’s vaccine immunization information system.

Sherman said she reached out to the pharmacy that provided her second dose. It changed owners over the summer and Sherman said she struggled to get someone to log into the database and correct her immunization record.

She also tried her doctor and emailed federal and state agencies about the mistake.

“If you ever lose your card or anything, there's no proof you ever had it done,” said Sherman.

NBC 5 Responds reached out to the Texas Department of State Health Services about Sherman’s situation. The agency said it wasn’t aware of a widespread reporting issue with the pharmacy that provide Sherman’s second dose. The state said it would flag Sherman’s request.

Later, Sherman told NBC 5 Responds she received confirmation her immunization record was corrected and now accurately reflects her vaccination history.

What should you do if you find a mistake on your vaccination record?

Texas DSHS said you should start with the provider who gave you your shot.

Some people may have visited a large vaccine hub that’s no longer operating. Or, like Kim Sherman, you may have trouble connecting with the vaccine provider. If you can’t get the provider to make the change, try your doctor.

If you don’t have a regular doctor and you’re still stuck, the state says you can email your request to

ImmTrac2@dshs.texas.gov or send your request by fax to 512-776-7790.

The state said the correction isn’t instantaneous. In Kim Sherman’s case, it took a few days to make the change.

If you’ve lost your card, the CDC says you should reach out to your vaccine provider first. If you enrolled in a program like v-safe after your first vaccine dose, the CDC said you can also access your vaccination information using those tools.

