NBC 5 Responds Helps Stranded Consumer Get Hotel Refund

Arthur Thomas of Omaha, Nebraska was excited to visit his son and witness the birth of his first grandchild. In October, he booked a stay with Extended Stay Hotel in Dallas. But, when Thomas arrived, the hotel was closed!

"A young gentleman came around and it was security. And he let me know that the establishment’s been closed for about three to four weeks.", Thomas said.

The hotel was forced to close due to damages from the winter storm earlier this year that caused mold. Thomas tried to get a refund for his stay but couldn't get help, so he called NBC 5 Responds.

"I was talking to my brother about it, and he said Channel 5 can help," Thomas said.

NBC 5 Responds reached out to Extended Stay and five days later, Thomas received a full refund of $907.05 and vouchers for a future stay.

In a statement Extended Stay said:

"Thank you for contacting us on behalf of the guest, as the company was unaware that a booking restriction had been removed unintentionally, allowing the guest to book a room at this property while it was closed for repairs. Upon discovery, we have promptly corrected this error, and the hotel again remains unavailable and restricted from booking at this time.

"We have spoken to the guest to offer our apology for the inconvenience, a refund of his prepaid amount, and Be Our Guest Certificates for a future complimentary stay. It is our understanding that the guest was able to secure housing and was receptive to the company's efforts to make this right. Again, we appreciate you bringing this to the company's attention."

Thomas is now officially a grandfather and is very thankful for the help.

"I want to thank NBC 5 Responds for reaching out to extended-stay when I was left stranded. And I was able to get my refund," Thomas said.

It's always a good idea to contact the hotel directly to confirm bookings or any closings.

