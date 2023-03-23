NBC 5 Responds Helps Get Savings Bond Payout

A lot of people still invest in U.S. Savings Bonds, but one North Texas man had a problem getting the money from his matured bond so he reached out to NBC 5 Responds for help.

Johnny Moore of Dallas invested in U.S. Savings Bonds, which lend money to the government. In return, the government pays the money back with interest. Some of Moore's bonds were reaching maturity and he decided to cash out.

The bonds are managed online with Treasury Direct, and the site promises all money will be transferred in two days from the request. Mr. Moore made his request in August but by mid-November, the funds still hadn't shown up.

Moore contacted NBC 5 Responds saying, "I invested in the government with full trust. Now, I don't trust them at all!"

Thankfully, NBC 5 Responds was able to restore his trust by contacting the US Treasury on the matter. Shortly after, a representative contacted Moore and the funds were successfully transferred, which totaled nearly $20,000.

The U.S. Treasury doesn't comment on individual cases but did say such issues are flagged for awareness. Moore kept screenshots and copies of emails which really helped our team track his money.

