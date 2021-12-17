NBC 5 Responds Helps Get Refund for Popular Workout Equipment

Meet Marina Williams of Decatur, Texas. She was excited to get back into running and purchased a new Peloton Tread treadmill.

But, just a few weeks later, it stopped working.

Peloton sent her a replacement and on the first day she used it, it stopped working too.

Williams reached back out to Peloton who told her they couldn’t make the repair because she lived in a rural area. They offered her a refund and said they’d pick up the broken treadmill, but they never showed up. Williams contacted NBC 5 Responds for help.

NBC 5 Responds reached out to Peloton to see what was going on. In a statement, Peloton told us:

“Our third-party delivery partner attempted to repair or replace Ms. Williams’ Peloton Tread, but unfortunately wasn’t able to do so successfully. While we offered to schedule another appointment, Ms. Williams chose not to take that option and instead decided to return the unit. While we were very sorry that we weren’t able to keep Ms. Williams as a valued Peloton member, our goal at that point was to ensure that her return went smoothly.”

A few days later the treadmill was picked up and more than $2,600 was refunded.

Williams was very pleased with the outcome, saying, “Thank you NBC Responds. I finally got the Peloton out of my house that never worked. Thank you so much for reaching out for a consumer and helping me out.”

