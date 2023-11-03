NBC 5 Responds helps get North Texas family to World Series game after ticket-seller backs out

Texas Rangers fans were excited for a chance to see their team in the World Series. Thomas Hatfield of Dallas is one of them. He bought tickets for Game 1 before the Rangers secured their World Series spot. He says, 'Well, I was just thinking, you know, if they did win, demand probably isn't as high as it would be later so might be able to get in for a little bit less than what prices would be later in the week."

Hatfield found tickets on StubHub, a ticket re-sale site, and purchased four tickets totaling under $700. He was familiar with the site, saying, "I've dealt with them many times and generally I haven't had any issues or problems with them, and so, you know, I've found them to be pretty reliable."

But, less than 20 minutes after receiving confirmation of the purchase, he received another email from StubHub saying the tickets were no longer available and he would be refunded. Hatfield was told, "They said, you know, there was an issue with the tickets, but don't worry, you're covered by the guarantee. You know, We'll get you some alternate tickets and then I think it was a couple of hours later, they said they were just going to cancel the order."

Hatfield says, "Later I checked and the exact same tickets I purchased were for sale on their website, again, at a higher price. So, you know, the market shifts and things go up and, you know, maybe the seller priced them too low. They were a good deal."

We contacted StubHub and they honored their guarantee for Hatfield, giving enough credits to get tickets to Game 2 of the World Series. In a statement, StubHub says, "StubHub's FanProtect Guarantee ensures that a ticket buyer will get in the door and, if any issue occurs, we'll find equivalent or better tickets, or provide a full refund...We were able to provide Mr. Hatfield with replacement tickets for Game 2 of the World Series at Globe Life Field at no additional cost to him and hope he enjoyed the game!"

Hatfield says he did, along with his three sons! He says to anyone searching for tickets to big events like this..."The market constantly fluctuates, so the best time differs with every event. But, I would just say do it at your own risk and don't anticipate you're going to have to ticket the event until you're inside."

