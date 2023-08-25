NBC 5 Responds gives review of recent investigation successes

In this Responds Review we cover device returns and airline credits.

Two AT&T customers contacted us after their items were either lost or stolen during return shipments, which delayed trade-in credits to their accounts. Shortly after contacting us for help, they both received promised bill credits totaling more than $1,200.

In a statement, AT&T said, " Our goal is to make the experience as simple as possible when customers need to return a device. We handle millions of returns a year without any issues. If there is ever a problem, we do our best to make it right."

AT&T also shared some advice for returning devices:

Save the shipping receipt and tracking number--just in case there is an issue with the return.

Remember, it can take two or three billing cycles for credits to appear on your bill.

You should contact your provider if the package does not show "received" or if credits don't appear in an appropriate amount of time.

As we approach the end of peak summer travel season, we wanted to highlight some airline issues tied to credits and reward points for canceled flights.

The first case involved an American Airlines customer who used credits earned from a previously canceled flight. The new flight was also canceled, but the credits were not automatically returned.

They reached out to us for help and we contacted American Airlines. The credits were later returned, totaling over $700.

Another consumer, with Southwest Airlines, created a Rapid Rewards account to receive credits for their canceled flight. When the rewards didn't show, they asked us for help.

We contacted Southwest Airlines and credits were issued for $1,197. Southwest also confirmed the deposit and said the delay was because the transaction had to be done manually.

NBC 5 Responds is committed to researching your concerns and recovering your money. Our goal is to get you answers and, if possible, solutions and a resolution. Call us at 844-5RESPND (844-573-7763) or fill out our customer complaint form.