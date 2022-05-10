NBC 5 Responds Gets Delayed Promotion Deal After Mail-In Trade Error

The prices for new phones are usually expensive. So, Jim Thomas of Frisco jumped on a trade-in deal for new iPhones.

He did the trade by mail but used the wrong return labels, as the ones he used were to return the new phones, not the old ones. Jim kept the tracking numbers and AT&T, his carrier, verified the phones were received.

He was told credits totaling $800 for each phone would be applied monthly. But after two billing cycles, there were still no credits.

He contacted NBC 5 Responds and we reached out to AT&T.

Credits were soon applied and in a statement, AT&T said, "We are honoring the trade-in promotion, and the customer will receive monthly credits."

There are some things you can do to avoid delays receiving promo deals:

Read instructions and labels carefully.

Review steps with customer service if still unsure.

Have dates noted on your account when you returned the items and when you will see the promotion on your bill?

If you're having a similar issue or have questions, fill out our complaint form.