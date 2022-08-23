NBC 5 Responds Fixes Billing Error in the Thousands

The unforgettable 2021 winter storm took a toll on pretty much every household.

Amy Meyser of Mansfield remembers the harsh, freezing conditions. "It was pretty nerve-wracking with the possibility of pipes freezing and overall damage," she recalled.

When Meyser received her electric bill from Engie Electric in April of 2021, it showed she owed nearly $5,000.

"I called them and they said that we're on a variable rate and I told them that no, we were under contract until 2024 and that it kind of just went back and forth," she said.

The variable rate was 100 times more than the rate of the contract. Meyser said she moved into her new home in December of 2020 and a transfer of her previous contract rate had been approved.

"I put it as they stated through their legal department; sent me an email in early October stating that their findings were that indeed our home was a transfer and that they would be sending credits and restating the prior periods each month with the appropriate rate," Meyser said.

"What we then got in the mail approximately seven days later was about an inch-thick series of just two copies of past bills; no recalculations, nothing," she said. "And, so, that's when I reached out to you because I felt like I was a sitting duck."

NBC 5 Responds contacted Engie and the company made an adjustment to the bill.

In a statement, Engie said, in part, "Thank you for reaching out to us. Our billing department was able to review the disputed charges and plans to generate a revised invoice which includes an adjustment."

Meyser received the corrected invoice with credits that lowered the bill to $129.

"NBC Responds I cannot tell you enough how much I appreciate you getting involved," she wrote to NBC 5 Responds.

When transferring service, be sure to get confirmation of the transfer and keep it for your records. That way, should an issue such as this arise, you can show proof. If you still run into trouble, let us know.

