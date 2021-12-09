NBC 5 Responds has been flooded with complaints from North Texans who say they placed orders for the holidays that were shipped by Austin-based LSO/Lone Star Overnight, but still haven’t received their packages.

With all the talk about supply chain snarls and staffing shortages, Victoria Jones set out to finish her holiday online shopping early, well before Thanksgiving.

“I just wanted to have these things prior to Christmas," said Jones, who lives in Bedford.

She bought items from two separate retailers, who both shipped using LSO. And out of the four packages she was expecting, two were delayed and one is still missing.

"Nothing's happening. Nothing is happening,” said Jones.

Jones is not alone, NBC 5 Responds has received more than 25 complaints from North Texans about their missing packages and frustrating efforts to get a live LSO representative on the phone to ask for help.

A viewer in Aledo emailed to say LSO reported a $1500 designer bag as "delivered," but it actually never showed up. Others complain that it's impossible to track packages or file claims.

"I tried calling four times,” Jones said. “Each time that I selected 1 to track the package, I was automatically disconnected, on four separate times,” said Jones.

Will Parker ordered the latest Xbox from a popular retailer on November 12.

He got a notice that it shipped to his Colleyville home, but weeks later -- nothing. He's also tried calling LSO.

“Pretty much every day or every other day for about two weeks waiting on hold. When you're on hold with them, at least in my experience, it was about 25 minutes and then the call would disconnect,” said Parker.

Tom Diamond and his wife ordered on November 23. On November 26, he got a message saying the package was delivered to his house in Aledo.

"I went back and looked, because we have a camera on the front door, and had a time date and everything, and there is no delivery at that time,” said Diamond.

Diamond contacted the retailer, which shipped another package using another company.

“So we got it from FedEx in two days, no problem at all,” said Diamond.

After looking up reviews of LSO online, Diamond says this experience has made him wary.

“So you're expecting things to come, and you're relying on a delivery service to actually deliver the product, and they just have a reputation that they're not delivering at all,” Diamond said.

NBC 5 Responds contacted Lone Star Overnight to get answers.

In an email a spokesperson for the company wrote:

"We are aware of an isolated number of customer satisfaction complaints that have popped up recently. LSO is committed to ensuring the satisfaction of each and every customer, so this issue is one that we take incredibly seriously and are committed to correcting. The current challenges in the supply chain have impacted LSO and all other carriers, and the increased demand due to the busy holiday season has caused additional challenges. During this holiday season, LSO processes over 3.6 million deliveries, which is 50% higher than a normal month. Although we strive to provide exceptional service and on-time deliveries to all customers, that is not always possible. Any number of complaints warrants action from us, even if it is a very small percentage of our overall deliveries. To ensure that we get this corrected for our customers, we have set up a dedicated phone line and email for people to report issues to so that we can follow up with them in a timely manner. LSO is committed to ensuring that we are able to handle the unprecedented volume of packages that are being delivered during this peak season and are actively working to ensure that customer concerns are addressed.”

LSO also gave NBC 5 Responds new contact information for those who need help tracking their packages.

CSDal@lso.com

214-838-3121

The Better Business Bureau posted on its website that it’s looking into Lone Star Overnight's business practices because of a large volume of complaints and bad customer reviews.