NBC 5 Responds: Couple Spends Months Fighting for Refund for Canceled Honeymoon Cruise

With coronavirus canceling so many trips and vacations, a lot of viewers have reached out to NBC 5 Responds asking for help getting money back from travel companies who have tried to issue credits instead of refunds.

Adam and Mandy Moore said they spent several months trying to get their money back for a honeymoon cruise that was canceled.

“Our wedding day was March 13, the same day they declared the national disaster, the pandemic,” said Mandy.

The couple spent months planning their dream wedding and couldn’t wait for their honeymoon.

“It was a once in a lifetime trip,” recalled Mandy. “It was definitely something we were looking forward to.”

They booked a two-week cruise through Westgate Cruise and Travel, paying nearly $12,000 to set sail on a south pacific cruise.

“They canceled the week before our date,” said Adam. “They canceled it saying we were just going to get a cruise credit and not a refund,” said Adam.

He wasn’t surprised their trip was canceled, he’s also a first responder.

“I’m an emergency room physician kind of on the front line of all this,” said Adam.

The Moores had heard airlines and other travel companies were issuing refunds for canceling trips but couldn’t figure out why they couldn’t get their money back.

“Multiple phone calls and multiple emails between both Westgate and the cruise line led nowhere,” said Adam.

Westgate offered the couple a full credit to take another cruise within the next 18 months but the Moores didn’t feel comfortable with that offer.

“We found out I was also pregnant so we were like there’s no way we could take a cruise at a later date. We don’t know where this pandemic is going to be in 18 months,” said Mandy.

After months of back and forth with both Westgate and the cruise line, Mandy contacted NBC 5 Responds for help.

Our NBC 5 Responds producer contacted both companies and within a few days was able to get the Moore’s money back!

In an email response, ICE (International Cruise & Excursion Gallery, Inc.), a partner with Westgate Cruise and Travel replied, “Due to the high number of cancellations with the cruise lines, all refunds from our travel providers are taking approximately 30 - 90 days to process. We have verified that on June 1, 2020, a wire was sent refunding the amount of $11,051.50 to ICE. Now that we have verified the funds, we are reaching out to the members for consent to release the chargeback in order to process their refund of $11,051.50 and the deposit of $658.50. We are following protocol for the refund process and should have this resolved as soon as possible. We appreciate your patience as we work to serve all of our members during this unprecedented time.”

“Thank you so much NBC for your hard work in helping us getting the refund. The $11,710. We couldn’t have done it without you! Thank you!” said Mandy.

If you had a trip that was canceled and haven’t been able to get a refund, you should try calling again as a lot of travel companies have changed their refund policies ad could be behind with so many requests.

NBC 5 Responds is committed to researching your concerns and recovering your money. Our goal is to get you answers and, if possible, solutions and resolution. Call us at 844-5RESPND (844-573-7763) or fill out our Customer Complaint form.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.