NBC 5 Responds: Best of 2020 Reports

NBC 5 Responds is dedicated to helping viewers solve problems and this year they answered nearly 4,000 complaints. Getting more than $170,000 back in consumer's wallets. Because of the pandemic customer service took a hit with so many businesses moving operations remotely. But, no matter how big the problem, NBC 5 always responds.

NBC 5 Responds is committed to researching your concerns and recovering your money. Our goal is to get you answers and, if possible, solutions and resolution. Call us at 844-5RESPND (844-573-7763) or fill out our Customer Complaint form.