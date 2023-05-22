Mobile App Needed for TEXpress Lanes' HOV Discount

Josh Feldman of Dallas reached out to NBC 5 Responds after discovering he wasn't getting the HOV discount on his NTTA TollTag bill even though he was traveling with a passenger during peak traffic hours on the TEXpress lanes.

Feldman found out the hard way that the discount isn't automatically applied. It only works if you, the driver and at least one other passenger have downloaded and registered on the GoCarma app, which launched in 2020.

The app activates automatically while traveling in a TEXpress lane during weekday peak period traffic periods. It uses Bluetooth technology to detect the driver and second passenger needed to qualify for the discount. A transponder device is available if traveling with a child or a passenger without a mobile phone.

You can pay for the lanes using your NTTA TollTag, but the lanes are operated by the North Central Texas Council of Governments. They told us, in part, "...the North Central Texas Council of Governments continues to coordinate with our transportation partners to ensure residents are aware of the process to obtain the 50% peak-period discount."

You can visit the GoCarma website for more information on how it works and if you have other consumer concerns, reach out to us using our consumer complaint form.

