Last minute spring break travel? How to save money and avoid crowds

Spring break starts soon for most colleges and schools across North Texas. It's always a great time for a getaway for both students and parents.

There are still some options left for procrastinators, but be warned: travel experts say this spring break will be busier and more expensive than ever.

You don’t have to deal with crowds or inflated prices to have a great time.

Katy Nastro with Going, a flight deals website, suggests looking at the weekends before and after your spring break week. A shorter trip — like Sunday through Wednesday or Thursday through Sunday — could save you money.

"Maybe you don't take the entire week off, but you sort of couple it over a weekend into that week of spring break," said Katy Nastro with the flight deals website Going. "So you're getting time off, but you're not necessarily getting those high spring break prices that you might see if you try to travel over that entire week."

At this late date, a road trip might be your most affordable option. Maddie Bourgerie with RVshare says there are hidden gems right in our backyard, including Glen Rose and Camp Fimfo in New Braunfels.

"I personally would recommend Camp Fimfo," Bourgerie said. "It's an RV park where you could either rent an RV and have it delivered from a website like RVshare. They also have cabins great for families, and they have a resort-like pool, sports courts, and pickleball. So it's a really fun, family-friendly destination."

And of course there is plenty to do right here in North Texas for a spring break staycation! Here are some great ideas:

And don’t forget — Peppa Pig Theme Park in North Richland Hills is now open!

No matter your plans, there are still ways to enjoy spring break without breaking the bank.