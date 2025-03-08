Is anti-American sentiment on the rise? What travelers need to know

Recently, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged Canadians to support their own economy this summer, instead of heading to the United States as tens of millions annually choose to do.

“Now is the time to choose Canada," said Trudeau, who is soon leaving office.

He went on to say, "It might mean changing your summer vacation plans to stay here in Canada and explore the many national and provincial parks, historical sites, and tourist destinations our great country has to offer."

The remarks were a reaction to President Donald Trump's 25% levy on Canadian and Mexican imports to the U.S.

Just one of several policy decisions and statements grabbing attention abroad.

Now, concerns are growing that U.S. travelers might encounter some level of anti-American sentiment when traveling, even in traditionally welcoming destinations.

Tiffany Funk, a travel expert with Point.me, says the shift is real — even if it’s not always about safety concerns.

“It’s a thing. It’s a real thing. I don’t know that we are in a situation like where people might frame it as like an anti-American lack of safety situation, but certainly, it’s impacting whether or not people choose to come to the U.S.,” Funk said. “It’s certainly impacting the perception of Americans in this place that we have in the world and have had historically.”

Syndicated travel writer Chris Elliott, who frequently travels the world, has also noticed a shift in how Americans are received in certain places.

“Now more than ever, and this is what the security experts are telling me, is you just need to be careful. Places that you would assume are always going to be safe may not be as safe as they once were because of some of this anti-American sentiment,” Elliott said.

Experts recommend that travelers be mindful of cultural concerns and avoid drawing unnecessary attention to their nationality.

“Enjoy your spring break vacation. Go home with happy memories. But this is not the place to make a political statement,” Elliott advised.

However, Funk points out that these moments can also lead to meaningful exchanges and a greater understanding of different perspectives. Travel remains an opportunity to connect, learn, and experience new cultures — so long as visitors remain respectful and mindful of shifting global attitudes.

“The amazing thing about travel is that it creates these opportunities for discussion and common ground, and allows people to have experiences that they otherwise might not have had, might have been exposed to these conversations or these different perspectives,” Funk said.