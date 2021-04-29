NBC 5 Responds

If Hail Wrecked Your Car, Here's How to Navigate the Next Steps

Optional comprehensive coverage covers damage to your vehicle from hail and severe weather

By Diana Zoga

NBCUniversal, Inc.

North Texans are assessing the damage after a severe storm dropped large hail over Northern Tarrant County Wednesday night.

If you suffered damage, review your insurance policy. The optional comprehensive coverage on your auto policy covers damage to your vehicle from hail and severe weather.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Many insurance companies are reviewing claims virtually. State Farm says it is asking policyholders to document the damage using pocket change to help measure the size of dents.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

southlake 23 hours ago

Car Explosion on Southlake Highway Caught on Camera

You’ve likely heard that rental car companies are at capacity because of the pandemic, the winter storm in February and pent-up demand for people planning trips now.

The Insurance Council of Texas says if you are getting your car repaired through insurance, typically, your insurance company has an agreement with rental car companies and will be able to help get that temporary car.

If you’re making repairs on your own, you’ll have better luck if you have a membership with a rental car company. Many companies will prioritize cars for members.

Camille Garcia with the Insurance Council of Texas says if you’re struggling to find an available rental car, work with your insurance adjuster. There may be a coverage option available in your policy that could provide a small dollar amount each day you are unable to get a car. You may then be able to use that amount to pay for other transportation like a car service.

We will continue to update this developing story throughout the day. Check back for more information as we get it.

NBC 5 Responds is committed to researching your concerns and recovering your money. Our goal is to get you answers and, if possible, solutions and resolution. Call us at 844-5RESPND (844-573-7763) or fill out our Customer Complaint form.

Your Photos of Hail Damage to Cars, Homes: April 28, 2021

This article tagged under:

NBC 5 Respondsinsurancesevere weathersevere stormsstorm damage
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us