If Hail Wrecked Your Car, Here's How to Navigate the Next Steps

North Texans are assessing the damage after a severe storm dropped large hail over Northern Tarrant County Wednesday night.

If you suffered damage, review your insurance policy. The optional comprehensive coverage on your auto policy covers damage to your vehicle from hail and severe weather.

Many insurance companies are reviewing claims virtually. State Farm says it is asking policyholders to document the damage using pocket change to help measure the size of dents.

You’ve likely heard that rental car companies are at capacity because of the pandemic, the winter storm in February and pent-up demand for people planning trips now.

The Insurance Council of Texas says if you are getting your car repaired through insurance, typically, your insurance company has an agreement with rental car companies and will be able to help get that temporary car.

If you’re making repairs on your own, you’ll have better luck if you have a membership with a rental car company. Many companies will prioritize cars for members.

Camille Garcia with the Insurance Council of Texas says if you’re struggling to find an available rental car, work with your insurance adjuster. There may be a coverage option available in your policy that could provide a small dollar amount each day you are unable to get a car. You may then be able to use that amount to pay for other transportation like a car service.

