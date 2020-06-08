How To Spot A Fake IRS Debit Card

While the IRS says they’re now mailing out some stimulus payments in the form of a prepaid debit card, some of those cards could be fake.

The NBC 5 Responds team has received several calls and emails about the card.

Andrew Ramirez reached out after he received a suspicious-looking credit card in the mail and decided to shred it.

After seeing the story about the card on NBC 5 about the economic impact debit card, Ramirez worked he destroyed his stimulus payment.

He tried researching on www.IRS.gov and www.EIPCard.com to see what he could do. When he called the number listed on Metabank’s FAQ web page and tried entering in his information the system kicked him off.

"I've called back three or four days now. I've even woke up at midnight trying to see if I could get through at midnight and it's the same thing," said Ramirez.

The IRS tells NBC 5 the card he received may have actually been a scam after all. In an email a spokesperson said, “If the system does not have his information then he did not receive a legitimate EIP card.

Both the IRS and Metabank said the automated system will have your information on file if the card is legit.

Ramirez was able to log on to the IRS “get my payment” link which shows his check was mailed out on May 22 but so far he still hasn’t received it.

He was able to call the IRS and found out that debit card was indeed a fake and they confirmed his check was in the mail.

If you still haven’t received a check or a debit card you can still get your stimulus payment when you file your taxes this year.

If you still have questions and need to contact the IRS you can call the IRS Economic Impact Payment line at 800-919-9835.

NBC 5 Responds is committed to researching your concerns and recovering your money. Our goal is to get you answers and, if possible, solutions and resolution. Call us at 844-5RESPND (844-573-7763) or fill out our Customer Complaint form.