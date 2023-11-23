How to navigate return rules and price matching this season

Stores have been spreading out Black Friday sales in recent years. You may have seen holiday promotions going back as far as October. If you’re shopping during the holiday weekend or have already crossed items off your list, read on for what to know about return rules and price matching this season.

STORES EXTEND RETURNS FOR CONSUMERS WHO SHOPPED EARLY

At the Walmart store on Midway and LBJ Freeway in Dallas, Christmas décor and gifts hit the shelves weeks ago.

“The Christmas items went up right after Halloween,” said Shelle Mitchell, Walmart senior manager of store communications. “We’ve heard from our customers, throughout the years, they like to shop earlier and frequently.”

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Mitchell said Walmart loosened its standard 90-day return rule on most items. Purchases from October 1 through December 31, 2023, can be brought back through the end of January.

“It gives you plenty of time to have your celebrations,” said Mitchell. “Any returns that have to be done - by January 31st - so lots of time.”

The policy lists some exceptions. For example, wireless phones have a 14-day return window.

Generally, Target’s return policy is 90 days for many items. Returns on some electronics are typically limited to 30 days. For the holidays, Target’s website says the 30-day clock on electronics starts December 26. As the policy notes, the refund period is 15 to 14 days for Apple products and certain mobile phone purchases.

This year, Amazon’s holiday return policy says many items bought between November 1 and the end of December can be returned until January 31, 2024. Apple products are the exception. The return window closes after January 15, 2024. Amazon also shared this link about the return process.

PRICE MATCHING OFFERS AND RULES VARY

As stores aim to lock in shoppers, you may see price match offers to refund the difference if the price drops later.

Sara Rathner from NerdWallet suggests you take a minute to confirm the rules. There may be exclusions for certain products or purchase dates, including Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

“You might go into a purchase thinking, that's fine. I have this quote-unquote insurance policy of price matching and other discounts. Then it turns out your purchase isn't eligible,” said Rathner.

In some cases, customers may take advantage of extended returns, “You do have time to return those purchases and maybe buy them at a lower price.”

“Save your receipts, save all of your proof of purchase, especially for in-person purchases,” Rathner recommended.

Fine print isn’t festive, but consumers can confirm what to expect before spending at a sale.

Check out our previous NBC 5 Responds story about price tracking tools. We have heard from consumers who clicked on a sale – only to later find the discounts were actually better a few hours earlier. Online tools can help you track price history and make an informed choice.

You can also watch our previous story about holiday offerings from North Texas small businesses.

NBC 5 Responds is committed to researching your concerns and recovering your money. Our goal is to get you answers and, if possible, solutions and a resolution. Call us at 844-5RESPND (844-573-7763) or fill out our customer complaint form.