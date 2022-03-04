Not long after Ukrainians woke up to war, North Texans began organizing ways to help.

Read on to hear expert advice on selecting an organization to donate to and how to avoid scams.

QUESTIONS TO CONSIDER

Amy Rasor, the Better Business Bureau’s Fort Worth Regional Director said if you want to make an immediate impact, look for organizations already working in the area.

“It's all in timing and making sure that it gets there sooner rather than later and that it's done in a way that the logistics are already worked out. They know what they're doing,” said Rasor.

Ask how much of your donation will go to relief, what fees may be taken out?

Does the charity have experience in disaster relief or are they established in Ukraine?

You can check sites like the BBB’s Give.org, GuideStar or Charity Navigator to read ratings.

“We're looking at their financial health,” said Kevin Scally, chief relationship officer at Charity Navigator.

“We’re also looking at their governance practices,” Scally added. “Essentially, how transparent are they? How accountable are they? Are they financially efficient? Are they going to be around for years to come?”

UNIQUE APPROACHES TO GIVING

Airbnb said it’s waiving its guest and host fees for people booking stays in Ukraine and letting hosts know they’re not traveling. The donors are using Airbnb to provide hosts with income during the crisis.

Sam Randall, a spokesperson for Airbnb, said the company is offering short-term housing for refugees from Ukraine here.

The demand is currently in Europe, Randall said, though it’s possible hosts in the U.S. could be asked to help in the future.

“People, I think, are certainly looking for longer term stability. But, in the in the short term, we want to use the resources that we have,” said Randall. “Our incredible host community has really stepped up.”

BE VIGILANT TO AVOID SCAMS

“Unfortunately, any time there is an emergency or a disaster, we saw this with COVID, people start thinking of ways they can take advantage of the situation,” said Rasor. “It's horrible to think of, but it happens every time there's a disaster.”

To help ensure you’re not giving money to a criminal, don’t click on links from people you don’t know.

You may get a legitimate-sounding solicitation over the phone or via text. Keep in mind, that person may not be who they say they are.

Independently go to that nonprofit’s website to confirm who you’re giving your money to.

Don’t let someone talk you into donating through gift cards or wire transfers.

If you can, use a credit card. It carries some additional protections.

“What I would recommend is that you give with your heart, but you also give with your head,” Scally said.

