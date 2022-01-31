The IRS warns refund delays are possible again this year, as the agency starts the tax season behind.

As of late December, the IRS reported a backlog of 6 million original, individual tax returns and 2.3 million unprocessed amended returns.

Read on to learn the steps you can take to avoid a refund delay.

“You never get to talk to anybody”

While the IRS says it’s still working to process millions of 2020 income tax returns, Racquel Johnson said she is still waiting on a refund from the 2019 tax year.

Johnson said her family filed a return in January of 2020 and amended it that tax season.

“My wife, one of her checks, did not get put on there. We did have to amend it, but it was approved,” said Johnson. “They got it.”

Johnson said she couldn’t get through to the IRS to find out what happened to her expected refund.

“You hold for two hours and it disconnects you. You never get to talk to anybody,” said Johnson.

Johnson said she has since requested help from the Taxpayer Advocate Service. Click here to determine if TAS can help with your tax issue.

IRS challenges front and center

According to the National Taxpayer Advocate’s annual report to Congress, customer service reps were only able to answer 11% of calls the IRS received in 2021. An estimated one in nine taxpayers could get through.

The report pointed to ongoing challenges at the IRS. Since 2010, the IRS workforce shrunk by 17% while the number of individual taxpayers increased by 19%.

Additionally, social distancing during the pandemic forced the agency to close or limit staffing in processing centers.

Those challenges remain front and center this tax season.

How to best avoid delays

“If getting the refund back as soon as possible is very important to you, then definitely e-file plus direct deposit,” said IRS spokesperson Clay Sanford.

The IRS said filing electronically will be key; paper returns were taking eight months to process in 2021.

Use direct deposit to receive your refund.

Triple-check your return for errors. Amended returns require special processing.

“Maybe you had three jobs. You want to wait until you get all of those forms together and that's going to help prevent having to do something like file an amended return,” explained Sanford.

Also, keep an eye on the mail. The IRS is mailing two new letters to help taxpayers prepare their 2021 income tax forms.

IRS letter 6475, the Economic Impact Payment letter, can help people claim the 2021 COVID-19 recovery rebate credit. If you received the third stimulus payment from the federal government last year, the letter will help taxpayers determine if they are entitled to claim the recovery rebate credit when filing their return this tax season.

IRS letter 6419, the Advance Child Tax Credit payments letter, can help people get the remainder of their 2021 child tax credit. The letter spells out the total amount of advance child tax credit payments taxpayers received in 2021 and the number of qualifying children used to calculate the advance payments.

Eligible families who didn’t get any advance child tax credit payments can claim the full amount on their 2021 federal tax return, including families who don't normally need to file a tax return.

How to prepare your taxes for free

Many taxpayers don’t have to pay for tax preparation or even tax prep software.

You can read more about the IRS's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs here. VITA and TCE work with filers who earn less than $58,000, people with disabilities, limited English speakers and those over 60 years old to prepare their income tax returns.

You can use this lookup tool to find a local site to help here. Type in your zip code and select how far you’re willing to travel from the drop-down menu.

If you’re in the Dallas area, you can also find a community tax center here.

If you make too much to qualify for free tax preparation, you may be eligible to use a free software program to file your own tax return. Taxpayers with an adjusted gross income of $73,000 or less, can file taxes for free through the IRS Free File Program. It is a public-private partnership between the IRS and tax preparation and filing software companies.

If you’re comfortable navigating basic questions about your income taxes and make too much for any of the above programs, you can still file your return for free through the United Way’s myfreetaxes.com.