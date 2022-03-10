income tax

Have a Question for the IRS? Agency Offers In-Person Help Saturday in Dallas, Fort Worth

Help available Saturday without an appointment - details below

By Diana Zoga

Getty Images

If you have a question about a tax bill or need help resolving a tax problem, you can talk to an IRS employee face-to-face this Saturday.

The IRS said its Dallas and Fort Worth Taxpayer Assistance Centers will be open on March 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment is required.

  • The Dallas Taxpayer Assistance Center is located at 1100 Commerce Street in Dallas.
  • The Fort Worth Taxpayer Assistance Center is located 819 Taylor Street in Fort Worth.

Taxpayers with a question about a tax bill or taxpayers who need help resolving a tax problem will receive assistance from IRS employees. If these employees are not available, taxpayers can receive a referral for these services.

Foreign language interpreters will be available and IRS staff will schedule appointments for a later date for those who need a sign language interpreter.

The IRS said it can help with child tax credit information, online account assistance, Individual Taxpayer Identification Number renewal, IRS identity theft victim assistance, payments, refunds, tax law questions, transcripts, and forms.

Visitors are required to wear face masks.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

NBC 5 Responds

Responding to your consumer needs and connecting you to your money.

NBC 5 Responds Mar 7

If Rodents Settle Into a Storage Unit, Who's Responsible for Damage?

Ukraine Russia Crisis Mar 4

How to Donate to Ukraine Relief Efforts, Ensure Your Money is Safe

Taxpayers should bring a current photo ID, Social Security cards and/or ITINs for spouse and dependents, any IRS letters or notices, and bank account information for direct deposit payments of refunds.

Taxpayers can also make an appointment for help during the week. To find an appointment, click on this link and enter your zip code to find the nearest office. Then, call the office to make an appointment.

IF YOU NEED HELP PREPARING YOUR TAXES, HERE'S WHERE TO FIND IT

The IRS won’t prepare your tax return for you, but there’s free help available.

Any individual or family earning $73,000 or less in 2021 can use free tax software through IRS free file to file their income taxes.

You may qualify for free in-person help preparing tax returns at Volunteer Income Tax Assistance or Tax Counseling for the Elderly sites. Use the VITA locator tool here.

AARP offers free tax help to qualifying individuals. Find out more here.

NBC 5 Responds is committed to researching your concerns and recovering your money. Our goal is to get you answers and, if possible, solutions and a resolution. Call us at 844-5RESPND (844-573-7763) or fill out our customer complaint form.

This article tagged under:

income taxIRStaxpayers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us