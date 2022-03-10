Have a Question for the IRS? Agency Offers In-Person Help Saturday in Dallas, Fort Worth

If you have a question about a tax bill or need help resolving a tax problem, you can talk to an IRS employee face-to-face this Saturday.

The IRS said its Dallas and Fort Worth Taxpayer Assistance Centers will be open on March 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment is required.

The Dallas Taxpayer Assistance Center is located at 1100 Commerce Street in Dallas.

The Fort Worth Taxpayer Assistance Center is located 819 Taylor Street in Fort Worth.

Taxpayers with a question about a tax bill or taxpayers who need help resolving a tax problem will receive assistance from IRS employees. If these employees are not available, taxpayers can receive a referral for these services.

Foreign language interpreters will be available and IRS staff will schedule appointments for a later date for those who need a sign language interpreter.

The IRS said it can help with child tax credit information, online account assistance, Individual Taxpayer Identification Number renewal, IRS identity theft victim assistance, payments, refunds, tax law questions, transcripts, and forms.

Visitors are required to wear face masks.

Taxpayers should bring a current photo ID, Social Security cards and/or ITINs for spouse and dependents, any IRS letters or notices, and bank account information for direct deposit payments of refunds.

Taxpayers can also make an appointment for help during the week. To find an appointment, click on this link and enter your zip code to find the nearest office. Then, call the office to make an appointment.

IF YOU NEED HELP PREPARING YOUR TAXES, HERE'S WHERE TO FIND IT

The IRS won’t prepare your tax return for you, but there’s free help available.

Any individual or family earning $73,000 or less in 2021 can use free tax software through IRS free file to file their income taxes.

You may qualify for free in-person help preparing tax returns at Volunteer Income Tax Assistance or Tax Counseling for the Elderly sites. Use the VITA locator tool here.

AARP offers free tax help to qualifying individuals. Find out more here.

