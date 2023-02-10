Error Causes Refund Delay With Home Improvement Store

Jessica Cunningham of Grand Prairie ordered new window blinds with The Home Depot back in January of 2022.

"So, we wanted to order some new blinds that would have a rod long enough for us to be able to open and close them," Cunningham said.

The new blinds covered the highest windows in her two-story home but, she had to use a step ladder to adjust them. Cunningham called The Home Depot about the extenders she said she was promised. The Home Depot told her they weren't available.

The blinds were replaced with a new purchase of remote-controlled shades, but the initial order couldn't be returned.

When Cunningham contacted Home Depot about the refund, "they said they couldn't take the blinds back that they had sent us, and for me to donate them to a Goodwill and get a receipt and send them the receipt of the donation and they could refund."

Cunningham did as they said, but never got the refund. She then decided to reach out to NBC 5 Responds.

"So finally, after about 4 months, 5 months, I reached out. I know that you've helped others in the past, and I was hoping you could help me to get the refund," she said.

NBC 5 Responds contacted The Home Depot and soon after, Cunningham was refunded a total of $1,132.73.

"We're happy we were able to get Ms. Cunningham her refund. We apologize for the delays and inconvenience. But, we're grateful for the opportunity to make this right," The Home Depot said in a statement.

"It was hours and it was very, very stressful because it was more than $1,000 and we need that money. I have two kids in college," Cunningham said about trying to rectify the issue on her own. "It was multiple people. And every time I called, they didn't know the story and I'd have to repeat the whole story again."

She advises others to keep good notes.

It is always good to keep records of your calls and, if possible, get confirmation or reference numbers for each call made. Find out if your account is noted or if the conversations are recorded so you don't have to re-tell the issue multiple times.

