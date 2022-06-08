Electricity Customers Report Frequent Outages in Parts of Collin County

Our NBC 5 Responds team is hearing from electric customers in Collin County who said they can’t count on the lights staying on.

They tell NBC 5 they’re seeing frequent outages that started after the first of the year. The most recent outage left some without power for hours this week.

“WHEN WE LOSE THE POWER, WE LOSE EVERYTHING”

Bethany Villarreal-Ruth of Princeton said she’s starting to lose count of how often she’s lost power.

“Especially working from home, I am constantly having to text my boss and tell her my power is out again,” Villarreal-Ruth told NBC 5 Responds.

She’s not the only one.

“Anywhere between 30 minutes and this past one was about six hours,” said neighbor Brandon Hocking.

“Over the last few months, it’s been "power's out, power's out,'” said Rick Guy of Princeton. “I think I’ve reset a microwave clock or a stove clock, you know, 50 times.”

“Working from home, having kids, keeping kids engaged in their activities, working at the same time. Using the internet or modern technology, when we lose the power, we lose everything,” said Nikhil Patel who also lives in Princeton.

The neighbors we spoke to said they’re Oncor customers. They tell us the outages started earlier this year. The most recent was on Monday when temperatures soared well into the 90s.

“What am I going to tell my wife and four kids? Hey guys, hop in the car with $5 gas and head over somewhere with air conditioning?” asked Guy.

Princeton’s mayor Brianna Chacon said three transmission and distribution utilities provide power to Princeton. Chacon said residents in Oncor’s service area have contacted the city about outages more than 30 times this year.

“What needs to happen? that’s the golden question here. We don’t know. Unfortunately, we need Oncor to give us that solution, give us those answers,” said Chacon.

ONCOR: SEVERAL FACTORS BEHIND OUTAGES

Oncor tells NBC 5 Responds several factors have caused outages including weather, vegetation damaging power lines and accidents.

This week, Oncor said a construction worker, who was not working on an Oncor project, damaged an underground line.

Oncor also said some of the outages are caused by work that started this year on a major upgrade of power lines in the area.

Oncor Communications Manager Kerri Dunn told NBC 5 Responds, in part, “We are committed to improving service reliability in Princeton and recognize the frustration recent outages have caused. In the last several months, we have been upgrading a significant portion of the equipment serving this area, including installing nearly 120 poles.”

Dunn said that project is expected to wrap up at the end of the month.

Oncor also said it is performing comprehensive tree trimming in and around Princeton.

“I’m not pitiless but at the same time, how many times do we have to have the same problem before we address it and put it to bed?” said Guy.

Solutions, neighbors said, can’t come soon enough.

“It’s 90 degrees plus today and it’s only going to get warmer,” Guy added.

Oncor said customers can call Oncor’s general number 888-313-6862 if they have questions about ongoing work or recent outages. The general number is not the same number customers use to report current outages.

