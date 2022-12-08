Travel can be expensive so saving on small things like parking is a big deal. Elisabeth Yabuki and her husband prepaid for parking at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport online and cut their bill in half. Upon arrival, the garage they chose was full. Their information was taken by an attendant of another garage who said they wouldn't be charged again.

Unfortunately, they were, and at double the original rate paid online.

Another North Texas man said he dealt with the same scenario as the Yabukis and was charged double on his toll tag when exiting the airport garage.

Neither customer was able to get a refund so they both reached out to NBC 5 Responds for help. After we contacted DFW Airport, both were refunded their double overpayments of $145 and $162.

In a statement DFW Airport said, in part, "DFW Airport sincerely regrets what happened to these few online, prepaid parking customers. We remain committed to this product and will work to prevent these mistakes from happening again, ensuring we deliver an outstanding customer experience."

When purchasing online, check that your license place information and toll tag linked are entered correctly. When at the airport, use your QR code given to enter and exit the garage.

DFW Airport says if your first choice garage is full, you are free to park in another available DFW Airport garage.

NBC 5 Responds is committed to researching your concerns and recovering your money. Our goal is to get you answers and, if possible, solutions and a resolution. Call us at 844-5RESPND (844-573-7763) or fill out our customer complaint form.