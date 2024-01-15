Deep freeze insurance tips during extreme weather

We hope you’re getting through this cold blast without damage to your homes or vehicles. If you have to file an insurance claim, read on for expert tips.

CONTINUE TO PROTECT PLUMBING

At home, continue to protect your plumbing during the freeze. Drip faucets and open cabinets so warmer indoor air reaches pipes. In freezing weather events, plumbing damage becomes more apparent as temperatures rise and pipes thaw.

If pipes break and damage your home, hang onto the evidence.

“If you have a burst pipe and the plumber cuts that section out, save it. You want to show that to the claims adjuster when they come out to do their inspection,” said Ware Wendell with Texas Watch, a consumer advocacy group.

The evidence shows the damage was caused by a pipe that broke in a freeze rather than a gradual leak.

“Sometimes when consumers file claims, the insurance company comes back and says, that's wear and tear, that's lack of maintenance,” Wendell said. “They point the finger back at you and you need to be able to show them, no, this is a covered claim.”

Your policy may also require you to keep evidence of your losses so insurance can inspect the damage.

“Whether it's the broken pipe, whether it’s that damaged carpet, whether it’s damaged wood floors or cabinets, make sure that you can keep that or at least really document it well for your insurance claim. They're going to want to take a look at that and investigate,” said Rich Johnson with the Insurance Council of Texas.

Take photos, and videos and save receipts for temporary repairs you make.

During the claims process, document communication with your insurance company. If you talk by phone, follow up with an email highlighting what was discussed.

“Start a log of everybody that you talked to from the insurance company: when you called them, what their name was, what they said. You want to document, document, document everything,” Wendell said.

While we are talking about insurance, this is also a good time to take or update your home inventory. You can use your smartphone to record videos in each room. Open drawers and closets to document your possessions. Email the video to yourself for safekeeping.

If you have to file a claim after a disaster, you’ll have a video of the condition of your home and the contents inside. Watch our video about how to take a home inventory here.

DRIVERS SAW SLICK SPOTS ON ROADS

In this stretch of bitter cold, slick spots on the roads may stick around. If you’re in a crash and it’s safe to do so, take down witness information. If police respond to the scene, you’ll want to get report information.

“If you're in any kind of accident go ahead and document it. Take pictures, take video,” said Johnson. “Make sure you have the entire scene played out in video or in pictures because your insurance company and everybody else's insurance company is going to want that information.”

Texas law requires drivers to carry, at minimum, liability coverage to pay for damage to someone else’s property if they cause a crash. However, liability coverage on its own wouldn’t pay to fix your vehicle in a crash. The Texas Department of Insurance breaks down the basic types of auto insurance coverage including liability, collision and comprehensive coverage.

You could also run into coverage limits, especially if your vehicle slides into multiple cars.

Johnson recalled a case of a driver crashing into multiple vehicles, “Hitting cars as she went and hit about 10 or 12 cars. The first, you know, three people who filed their claim, they got their claims paid. Then after that, it was all out of pocket for that woman that was driving down the road.”

If you’re not sure about your coverage, call your insurance company and ask. Confirm if your policy covers towing and rental car reimbursement.

Texas Watch shares additional storm recovery information here.

The Texas Department of Insurance lists some FAQs about storm-related claims here. You can contact the TDI consumer tip line with questions at 1-800-252-3439.

NBC 5 Responds is committed to researching your concerns and recovering your money. Our goal is to get you answers and, if possible, solutions and a resolution. Call us at 844-5RESPND (844-573-7763) or fill out our customer complaint form.