Customer Finally Gets Refund for Trip Canceled in Early Days of Pandemic

Customers tell the NBC 5 Responds team they’re still having trouble getting refunds for trips canceled early in the pandemic.

“This was their big trip, graduating from high school,” said Terri Werdmuller of the European vacation her daughter and friends planned to take last year.

Wedmuller said they put in for a refund through Hopper, a third-party travel app.

Last August, NBC 5 Responds reported some customers struggled to connect with Hopper over refunds they were owed when airlines canceled their flights.

Werdmuller, who lives in California, contacted the NBC 5 Responds team for help.

“Hopper is probably flooded with thousands and thousands and thousands of issues. I figured we're coming up on almost a year, so it was time that we should hear something,” said Werdmuller.

After NBC 5 Responds asked Hopper about the refund request, Werdmuller confirmed Hopper credited her account for the trip.

Hopper told NBC 5 Responds, in part, “Unfortunately, we're experiencing unprecedented volumes of support inquiries due to COVID-19 so it's taking us far longer to get back to customers than we would like. We are working to process all cancellation and support requests as quickly as possible and determine the best outcome available to each customer per their airline or hotel's policies.”

Hopper also says customers will get whatever outcome is promised by the airline or hotel even if their departure date has passed.

“I'm just super thankful for the help,” said Werdmuller.

You can read the full statement from the media team at Hopper below.

