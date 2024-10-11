NBC 5 Responds

How a consumer's screenshot saved hundreds of dollars

By Diana Zoga

NBC 5 News

When you have a customer service question, going to the online chat can help resolve it. In one case, a consumer tells the NBC 5 Responds team he received a wrong answer. It almost cost him hundreds of dollars.

FLIGHT CREDIT QUESTION

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

A North Texas consumer named Josh wrote to the NBC 5 Responds team, saying he missed out on a flight credit. He said he didn’t book a trip in time because a customer service rep told him he had more time.

Josh shared a screenshot, showing part of an online chat conversation. The consumer asks the representative to clarify a flight credit expiration date. Referring to the screenshot Josh shared, he said he understood the response to mean he could book and travel by June.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

In April, when he couldn’t use the credit to book, he asked NBC 5 to contact the airline.

NBC 5 Responds Oct 3

North Texas fans report vanishing tickets

NBC 5 Responds Sep 20

How to protect your vacation and money when planning a trip

SAVE THE RECORD

The airline told our producer the representative in the chat was incorrect and the airline restored the $855.62 credit.

If you have a question for a company, don’t discount the online chat function. You can resolve some concerns in an online chat with the company. Be sure to hang onto the written record of your communication. You can request and save the entire chat transcript or take screenshots.

The information may come in handy later.

NBC 5 Responds is committed to researching your concerns and recovering your money. Our goal is to get you answers and, if possible, solutions and a resolution. Call us at 844-5RESPND (844-573-7763) or fill out our customer complaint form.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

NBC 5 Responds
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us