How a consumer's screenshot saved hundreds of dollars

When you have a customer service question, going to the online chat can help resolve it. In one case, a consumer tells the NBC 5 Responds team he received a wrong answer. It almost cost him hundreds of dollars.

FLIGHT CREDIT QUESTION

A North Texas consumer named Josh wrote to the NBC 5 Responds team, saying he missed out on a flight credit. He said he didn’t book a trip in time because a customer service rep told him he had more time.

Josh shared a screenshot, showing part of an online chat conversation. The consumer asks the representative to clarify a flight credit expiration date. Referring to the screenshot Josh shared, he said he understood the response to mean he could book and travel by June.

In April, when he couldn’t use the credit to book, he asked NBC 5 to contact the airline.

SAVE THE RECORD

The airline told our producer the representative in the chat was incorrect and the airline restored the $855.62 credit.

If you have a question for a company, don’t discount the online chat function. You can resolve some concerns in an online chat with the company. Be sure to hang onto the written record of your communication. You can request and save the entire chat transcript or take screenshots.

The information may come in handy later.

