NBC 5 Responds helps a consumer get a resolution after phone trade mix-up

By Diana Zoga

NBC 5 Responds to a North Texas wireless customer facing a charge over a smartphone mix-up. Read on for how the consumer found a resolution and what to know when you trade up a phone.

Sonya in Dallas said she accepted an offer from her wireless provider to upgrade her smartphone. She would have to send in her old phone and buy a new one. When Sonya saw the order confirmation for the new phone, she said the color was wrong. Sonya said Spectrum Mobile told her she could return the new phone when it arrived. It would ship out the color she wanted.

When it was time to send back two phones, Sonya said she sent the return and her trade-in to the same warehouse. The return was supposed to ship to a different location.

Sonya was facing a more than $1,000 charge for the new, returned phone. She contacted Spectrum support and said a rep told her it would try to track the phone. With the charge past due, Sonya’s mobile service was suspended.

Sonya contacted NBC 5 Responds. We wrote to Spectrum. Spectrum said it credited Sonya’s account and Sonya let us know her mobile service was also restored.

In general, if you’re trading or returning a phone, go over the shipping instructions carefully.

If you’re sending multiple devices, you’d want a separate box for each. The device should be packed tightly in the box. If you were to shake the box, you shouldn’t hear the device rattling inside. Save shipping receipts with tracking information. Sonya took photos too.

If you’re shipping a device for a trade, return or sale, you can find more tips here. Experts weigh in on steps consumers can take to document the condition of the device.

NBC 5 Responds is committed to researching your concerns and recovering your money. Our goal is to get you answers and, if possible, solutions and a resolution. Call us at 844-5RESPND (844-573-7763) or fill out our customer complaint form.

